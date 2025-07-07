It’s Official: Ancient Inscriptions Confirm the Identity of the Builders of Egypt’s Great Pyramid

For centuries, the construction of Egypt’s Great Pyramid has been shrouded in mystery, with various theories proposed about how such a colossal structure was built. While many assumed the labor force was composed of slaves, recent archaeological discoveries are changing that narrative. New evidence points to a different story—one of skilled, paid laborers working in a highly organized system. These findings not only reveal the true builders of the pyramid but also offer deeper insights into the techniques used to construct this ancient wonder.

Skilled Laborers, Not Slaves, Behind the Great Pyramid

According to Daily Mail UK, recent excavations near the Great Pyramid have uncovered compelling evidence that contradicts long-standing beliefs about the pyramid’s construction. Dr. Zahi Hawass, the famed Egyptologist, led a team of archaeologists in unearthing inscriptions and tombs that confirm the Great Pyramid was built by skilled laborers, not slaves. This discovery challenges the ancient Greek myth, which claimed that 100,000 slaves toiled in harsh conditions for 20 years to build the pyramid.

The team found graffiti left by the workmen, providing direct evidence of their involvement in the construction of the pyramid. Dr. Hawass emphasized the significance of this discovery during an interview, stating, “If they were slaves, they would never have been buried in the shadow of the pyramids. Slaves would not have prepared their tombs for eternity, as kings and queens did.” The inscriptions suggest that these workers were well-regarded and had a high social status, contrary to the notion that they were mere slaves.

Egyptologist Dr Zahi Hawass shared the discoveries on the Matt Beall Limitless podcast this month. Credit: Matt Breall Limitless

The Discovery of a “Worker’s City”

One of the most exciting finds from the recent excavations is the discovery of a “worker’s city” located to the east of the Great Pyramid. This settlement, which included bakeries, barracks, and other facilities, was home to the laborers who worked on the pyramid.

Dr. Hawass and his team also uncovered thousands of animal bones, including those of cows and goats, indicating that the workers were well-fed. Analysis of these bones revealed that the laborers consumed a diet far more varied than previously thought, which included meat and other provisions to sustain up to 10,000 workers daily.

Egyptologist Dr Zahi Hawass and his team recently explored a series of narrow chambers above the King’s Chamber using imaging technology, finding never-before-seen markings left by work gangs from the 13th-century BC. Credit: Matt Breall Limitless

The worker’s city offers significant insight into the lives of those who built the pyramid. It serves as clear evidence that the workers were organized, housed in specialized settlements, and provided with the resources necessary to perform their labor effectively. This discovery stands in stark contrast to earlier theories suggesting that the workers were poorly treated and malnourished.

Advanced Construction Techniques Revealed

In addition to uncovering the workers’ living conditions, the team also found evidence of advanced construction techniques that were employed during the pyramid’s building process. Using imaging technology, Dr. Hawass and his colleagues discovered remnants of ramps made of rubble and mud, which were used to transport the massive limestone blocks from a nearby quarry to the construction site. These ramps, found southwest of the pyramid, would have allowed workers to move the enormous stones into position with relative efficiency.

The construction process itself was highly organized, with different teams assigned to specific tasks. Some workers cut and shaped the stones, while others transported them on wooden sleds, which were pulled over the sand. These findings suggest that the builders employed sophisticated techniques to achieve the precise alignment and scale of the Great Pyramid, debunking theories that the pyramid was built using primitive methods.

The Exploration of the “Big Void” and Future Discoveries

In addition to the discoveries related to the pyramid’s construction, Dr. Hawass and his team are preparing for a groundbreaking exploration of the “Big Void,” a mysterious chamber discovered in 2017 above the Grand Gallery of the Great Pyramid. This chamber, which is approximately the size of two trucks, remains largely unexplored. The team is planning to use a small robot to explore this space, potentially uncovering further secrets of the pyramid.

Egyptologist Dr Zahi Hawass shared the discoveries on the Matt Beall Limitless podcast this month. Credit: Matt Breall Limitless

Dr. Hawass expressed excitement about the upcoming expedition, which is expected to begin in early 2026. “I believe the Big Void could hold even more clues about the pyramid’s construction and the people who built it,” he said. This exploration marks the first time in modern history that scientists will attempt to access this mysterious area.