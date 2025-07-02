It Challenges 6-Meter Waves: China’s Next-Gen Fighter Shatters the Boundaries of Naval Aviation to New Extremes

A remarkable leap in aviation testing is underway off China’s eastern coast. Recent developments reveal a breakthrough in carrier-based aircraft systems, engineered to perform under severe maritime conditions. Reports detail a cutting-edge stealth fighter and an advanced carrier landing system designed to operate even during powerful ocean swells. Together, these technologies represent a major step forward in the modernization of China’s naval aviation capabilities.

Testing Through Extreme Sea Conditions

According to South China Morning Post, Chinese engineers have successfully tested a new carrier-based aircraft landing system under simulated waves reaching six meters in height. These wave heights are typically associated with sea state 6, a severe oceanic condition classified as “very rough” by the World Meteorological Organization.

The trials took place at a naval testing site on the coast of eastern China, according to an announcement from researchers at the Shenyang Aircraft Design Institute, also known as the 601 Institute. The site forms part of the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), which oversees the nation’s primary aircraft development.

Researchers used a “simulation platform” capable of mimicking turbulent ocean conditions and aircraft carrier deck motion. The test scenario included not only extreme wave heights, but also variable wind speeds and sea surface turbulence to replicate realistic maritime combat conditions.

The Chinese aircraft carrier “Fujian” during its first sea trial. Credits: CHINESE NATIONAL NAVY

A Sixth-Generation Stealth Fighter in Development

The trials are believed to involve China’s future sixth-generation fighter, informally referred to as the J-36 by defense analysts, although the aircraft’s official designation has not been confirmed. The fighter is designed with carrier compatibility in mind and is reportedly intended to operate on China’s forthcoming Type 004 aircraft carrier.

The Shenyang Aircraft Design Institute is leading the development of this new stealth aircraft, with technical support from the China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (CSIC). The platform under test is described as having advanced stealth features, enhanced range, and artificial intelligence-assisted flight systems.

China’s sixth-generation stealth fighter jet, unofficially called the J-36, which made its first appearance in December. Photo: X / 醉美武功

While precise specifications remain classified, sources note that the J-36 or its prototype could feature a tailless flying wing design, improved radar-evading capabilities, and compatibility with electromagnetic catapult launch systems (EMALS), currently under development for China’s next-generation carriers.

A New Aircraft Carrier Landing System

Key to these trials is the newly developed carrier-based landing system. The technology is designed to help aircraft land safely on moving carrier decks affected by rough seas. According to the researchers, the system includes a motion compensation platform and advanced arresting gear that can stabilize aircraft during final approach.

“The system can withstand up to sea state 6 conditions, which are commonly encountered in open ocean operations,” said an unnamed AVIC engineer quoted by SCMP. “This means that our fighter jets will be able to take off and land during severe weather without compromising safety or performance.”

The simulation tests were conducted in conjunction with control systems and onboard avionics that allow pilots—or AI copilots—to adjust trajectory in real-time. The aircraft’s landing gear and flight control systems are reportedly designed to handle the vertical and lateral stresses caused by extreme sea motion.

Strategic Implications for Carrier Operations

This landing system and new fighter prototype are part of China’s broader ambitions to enhance its blue-water naval capabilities. The reported goal is to support operations far from the Chinese coastline, increasing reach and deterrence in regions such as the South China Sea and western Pacific.

The testing project aligns with ongoing efforts to develop the Type 004 aircraft carrier, which is expected to feature nuclear propulsion and greater displacement than the current Type 003. Analysts believe the carrier will host sixth-generation fighters as part of a modernized carrier air wing.

The carrier-based version of this stealth jet may also be integrated with drone support, electronic warfare pods, and networked combat systems. While official confirmation is pending, these details suggest a shift toward more autonomous and resilient air operations in future naval warfare.