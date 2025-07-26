Is Our Universe Inside A Black Hole? JWST’s New Findings Suggest It Might Be

In a groundbreaking study published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, astronomers have uncovered a puzzling cosmic observation that challenges our understanding of the universe’s formation. Using the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), researchers analyzed galaxies from the early universe and made an astonishing discovery: a significant portion of these galaxies appears to rotate in a preferred direction, defying conventional cosmological expectations. This revelation has sparked a radical theory — that our entire universe could be inside a black hole.

As this study, led by researchers from Kansas State University, brings new questions to light, it’s becoming clear that we might need to rethink some of the core principles that have shaped our understanding of the universe.

Unprecedented Observations of Galaxy Rotation

The JWST has allowed astronomers to peer deeper into the universe’s past than ever before. By examining galaxies formed just 300 million years after the Big Bang, the team was able to observe patterns that defy current models of cosmology. While studying 263 galaxies, they found that a clear majority — 60% — rotated in the same direction (clockwise), while 40% spun counterclockwise.

This discovery challenges the long-held assumption that the universe, at large scales, should be isotropic — meaning, it should look the same in every direction. As Lior Shamir, associate professor of computer science at Kansas State University, explained, the difference is striking. “The analysis of the galaxies was done by quantitative analysis of their shapes, but the difference is so obvious that any person looking at the image can see it. There is no need for special skills or knowledge to see that the numbers are different. With the power of the James Webb Space Telescope, anyone can see it.”

Such observations are highly significant, as they could offer insights into the large-scale structure of the universe, especially regarding the forces that influenced the rotation of galaxies in the early universe.

Exploring the Possibility of a Cosmological Axis

The unexpected alignment of galaxy rotations has led to the proposition that the universe might not be as random as previously assumed. According to the researchers, if the data is correct, the early universe may have been more homogeneous in terms of the direction of rotation. Over time, this alignment might have given way to a more chaotic distribution of galaxy rotations, though there could still be a cosmological-scale axis that influences this pattern.

One part of their paper reads: “If the observation shown here indeed reflects the structure of the Universe, it shows that the early universe was more homogeneous in terms of the directions towards which galaxies rotate, and becomes more chaotic over time while exhibiting a cosmological-scale axis that is close to the Galactic pole.” The possibility of such a scale is fascinating, suggesting a fundamental structure to the universe that is just beginning to be understood.

This concept echoes certain cosmological models, such as ellipsoidal Universe, dipole Big Bang, and isotropic inflation, which propose that the universe might possess an underlying cosmological-scale axis. If true, the large-scale distribution of galaxy rotation could have been influenced by this axis, and the alignment of galaxies with it would not be a mere coincidence.

The Radical Theory: Is the Universe Inside a Black Hole?

One of the more daring ideas emerging from this research is that our universe could actually be located inside a black hole. This concept aligns with theories such as black hole cosmology, which postulate that the universe might have originated from the interior of a black hole from a much larger universe. If the universe was born rotating — as the study suggests — it would provide support for the idea that black hole dynamics play a crucial role in the development of cosmological structures.

Shamir stated, “One explanation is that the universe was born rotating. That explanation agrees with theories such as black hole cosmology, which postulates that the entire universe is the interior of a black hole.” He goes on to caution that this would challenge existing theories about the cosmos, adding, “But if the universe was indeed born rotating it means that the existing theories about the cosmos are incomplete.”

This theory could offer new insights into the origins of the universe, though it remains speculative. Nonetheless, the possibility that black hole dynamics could influence the creation of entire universes opens up profound implications for our understanding of cosmology.

Revisiting Distance Measurements and the Expansion of the Universe

The findings from this study also bring into question some key assumptions about distance measurements in cosmology. If the observed rotation patterns are indeed real, they might prompt a recalibration of how we measure distances in the universe. This could address unresolved questions about the universe’s expansion rates and the age of galaxies.

Shamir further explained, “If that is indeed the case, we will need to re-calibrate our distance measurements for the deep universe.” This recalibration could also resolve discrepancies such as the differences in the expansion rates of the universe and the appearance of galaxies that seem to be older than the universe itself according to traditional measurements.

These considerations would not only impact our understanding of the universe’s structure but could also have profound effects on our models of cosmological evolution. Reexamining how we measure and interpret cosmic distances could reshape the entire field of astronomy.