This Ice Just Did the Unthinkable in Space — Scientists Are Stunned

A new study has uncovered surprising details about the nature of ice in space, challenging long-held assumptions about how water behaves in the universe’s frigid void. Using computer simulations alongside lab experiments, researchers discovered that what was once believed to be entirely amorphous space ice may, in fact, contain tiny crystalline structures.

Space Ice Isn’t What You Think

While crystalline ice—with its neatly ordered atomic lattices—is familiar on Earth, scientists have long believed that ice found in the vacuum of space forms in an amorphous state. In such conditions, water vapor freezes directly onto surfaces without ever becoming liquid, resulting in a jumbled, disordered structure. But the new research suggests otherwise.

Led by physicist Michael Benedict Davies of University College London and the University of Cambridge, the team combined advanced simulations with real-world experiments to recreate the formation of space ice. They discovered that under specific freezing conditions—especially at temperatures near -120 °C (-184 °F)—ice develops into a mix of both crystalline and amorphous forms. Their models estimated this composition to be approximately 20 percent crystalline and 80 percent amorphous. That’s a notable deviation from previous expectations that such ice would be entirely structureless.

Laboratory Simulations Reveal Hidden Order

To test their models, the researchers mimicked how ice forms in outer space by depositing water vapor onto chilled surfaces, effectively replicating the direct freezing process observed on planetary bodies or asteroids. They also crushed crystalline ice under freezing conditions to create denser types of amorphous ice. Both methods aimed to capture the various physical forms water might assume beyond Earth.

Next, they warmed these samples to observe any transformation. Intriguingly, the heating process revealed distinct structural differences between the types of amorphous ice. This divergence, the team argues, is strong evidence that even what appears to be disordered ice retains ‘memories’ of previous crystalline arrangements, especially in the hydrogen atom configurations.

“We now have a good idea of what the most common form of ice in the universe looks like at an atomic level,” Davies explained. “This is important as ice is involved in many cosmological processes, for instance in how planets form, how galaxies evolve, and how matter moves around the universe.”

Credit: Michael B Davies, UCL and University of Cambridge

From Deep Space to Your Devices

The revelation that amorphous ice may hold crystalline regions isn’t just a curiosity for astronomers. According to Christoph Salzmann, a physical chemist at University College London, these findings may carry weight in advanced materials science.

“Our results also raise questions about amorphous materials in general,” Salzmann said. “These materials have important uses in much advanced technology. For instance, glass fibers that transport data long distances need to be amorphous, or disordered, for their function. If they do contain tiny crystals and we can remove them, this will improve their performance.”

The research hints at the possibility that materials we currently treat as fully amorphous might harbor microstructures that influence their behavior in subtle but significant ways. In space, this could shift how we interpret the thermal and optical properties of ice on comets, moons, and interstellar dust grains. On Earth, it might lead to improved technologies in telecommunications and data storage.

Unlocking The Hidden Complexity Of Space Ice

Water continues to puzzle researchers with its complex behaviors. With over 20 known phases under frozen conditions, it’s one of the most versatile molecules known to science. This study adds another dimension to that complexity, suggesting that the line between crystalline and amorphous ice is less distinct than previously assumed.

“Ice on Earth is a cosmological curiosity due to our warm temperatures. You can see its ordered nature in the symmetry of a snowflake,” Salzmann noted. “Ice in the rest of the universe has long been considered a snapshot of liquid water – that is, a disordered arrangement fixed in place. Our findings show this is not entirely true.”