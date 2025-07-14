I Ditched Spotify for Apple Music 4 Years Ago—and Here’s Why I’m Never Going Back

In a world where streaming services dominate, many users find themselves bound to one platform, often for years. For some, a change can seem daunting, while for others, it’s a necessary evolution. After years of sticking with Spotify Premium, I decided to switch to Apple Music in 2021. Four years later, I’m still loyal to the service, with no intention of going back to Spotify anytime soon. But what made me make this significant change, and what keeps me from returning to Spotify? Here’s a breakdown of my journey.

The Catalyst: AirPods and Apple’s Ecosystem

The switch to Apple Music wasn’t a spontaneous decision. It was the result of an upgrade in my Apple ecosystem. Owning an iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and MacBook, I was already deeply invested in Apple’s range of products. But it was the purchase of AirPods in 2021 that nudged me to explore Apple Music. The purchase came with a six-month free trial of the service, and it felt like the perfect moment to make the jump.

What followed was a seamless transition into Apple’s music world, where I found the integration between the devices effortless. The Apple ecosystem, with all its interconnectedness, meant that I didn’t just buy a pair of headphones, I bought a completely new music experience. That was a significant factor in my decision to stick with Apple Music over Spotify.

Cost Considerations: Apple Music vs. Spotify

Cost was another factor that made the transition appealing. At the time, Apple Music was priced at €10.99 per month, which is notably lower than Spotify Premium, priced at €12.14. The pricing difference wasn’t just about saving a few euros—Apple Music offered more than just music.

By subscribing to Apple One, I was able to share my subscription with family members while also enjoying other Apple services like Apple TV+ and iCloud storage. This made the transition not only affordable but also a way to get more for my money.

Apple Music’s User Experience: Familiar Yet Fresh

One of the most significant advantages of switching to Apple Music was the ability to transfer my entire music library. Using third-party apps like Songshift, I could move all my albums, playlists, and artists over to Apple Music without missing a beat. This made the transition feel less like a drastic change and more like a natural progression.

The interface on Apple Music is also straightforward and intuitive, divided into sections like Home, New Releases, Radio, Library, and Search. The addition of personalized playlists, such as Energy, Chill, and Discoveries, made discovering new music an enjoyable experience.

However, I did find that while Apple’s recommendations are helpful, they do not match the finesse of Spotify’s algorithm. This led me to adopt a mixed approach—using Apple Music for personal library management and long listening sessions, while still using Spotify’s free version to explore new releases and curated playlists like Discover Weekly and Release Radar.

The Sound Quality That Won Me Over

When it comes to audio quality, Apple Music had a clear edge. Paired with AirPods and using the spatial audio feature, the sound was significantly more immersive compared to what I experienced on Spotify. The clarity and depth in the music, along with the adaptive equalization that Apple Music provides, made it stand out. The improvement was evident in every genre, from classical to pop, delivering an audio experience that was both richer and more detailed.