How to See Two Spectacular Northern Lights Shows Back-to-Back

Skywatchers across the United States are in for a rare treat as back-to-back northern lights are forecast to light up the night sky on Monday, June 30, and Tuesday, July 1, 2025. The auroras, expected to be visible from various locations, will reach a moderate level of intensity according to the Kp scale, with Monday’s display at a three and Tuesday’s at a five. These displays promise to be visually captivating.

Northern Lights Forecast

The northern lights are expected to shine brightly on both June 30 and July 1, with the latter offering the more intense show. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the northern lights on June 30 will be rated at a three on the Kp scale, which denotes a moderate aurora activity. However, Tuesday’s aurora, with a five on the Kp scale, will bring even more vibrant displays to a larger portion of the United States. The Kp scale, which measures aurora intensity from zero to nine, indicates that activity in the three to five range will result in auroras visible further from the poles, making them more accessible for skywatchers.

The second night, July 1, is expected to offer even more expansive visibility, bringing the aurora display to a broader range of locations in the U.S. With a stronger aurora on the second night, conditions will be more favorable for those hoping to catch a glimpse of this natural wonder.

Best Locations to Watch

For those hoping to witness this celestial spectacle, timing and location will be key. On June 30, the northern lights will be visible across northern parts of the United States, including the northeast corner of Washington, northern Idaho, Montana, and Alaska. States like North Dakota, Minnesota, and Wisconsin will also have a front-row seat to the display. As the intensity of the aurora increases on July 1, the visibility expands further south. Areas in the northern parts of South Dakota, Iowa, Michigan, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine will also have a chance to see the lights.

If you’re hoping to see the auroras, you’ll have a better chance on July 1 when the aurora will extend further south, giving more people the opportunity to witness the colorful displays.

How to Watch and Capture the Northern Lights

To get the best view of the northern lights, timing is everything. The auroras are typically visible in the dark hours of the night, best seen between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. local time. Skywatchers are advised to seek out areas far from light pollution, such as city lights, which can diminish the beauty and brightness of the auroras. Ideally, you’ll want a clear, dark sky free of clouds, fog, or rain.

For those hoping to capture the aurora on camera, modern smartphones offer an easy way to snap photos of the northern lights. Many smartphones now feature a “Night Mode” setting, which is perfect for capturing these stunning displays. Simply activate the night mode and let the camera work its magic, ensuring you get the best shot possible. With the right timing, location, and a bit of luck with the weather, you can make sure this breathtaking natural event is preserved for memories to come.