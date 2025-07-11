He Installed Windows 95 on PlayStation 2 and Discovered Why It’s One of Sony’s Most Complex Consoles

In a surprising and ambitious feat of retro computing, a tech enthusiast has managed to run Windows 95 on a PlayStation 2, the iconic console that once dominated the gaming world. While the project sounds like the stuff of tech enthusiasts’ dreams, it also highlights the extraordinary challenges posed by hardware limitations, including a far-from-perfect user experience. What seemed impossible has now been realized, but not without complications.

Overcoming the PlayStation 2’s Architecture

The PlayStation 2, released in 2000, was never designed to run a PC operating system, let alone the nearly 30-year-old Windows 95. Unlike most computers of its time, the PS2 uses a MIPS processor, which is incompatible with the x86 architecture required by Windows 95. This discrepancy meant that a direct installation of the OS was out of the question.

Instead, MetraByte, a YouTuber and modding expert, employed an x86 emulator called Bochs to run the operating system on the PS2, a method that was both complex and time-consuming. The PS2’s modest specs, with a 294 MHz clock speed and 32 MB of RAM, also meant the project would be no easy task.

The emulator allowed the PlayStation 2 to function as if it were a computer capable of handling x86 instructions, a breakthrough that enabled Windows 95 to start on the console. However, the results were far from flawless. Despite the technical ingenuity behind the setup, the limitations of the PlayStation 2’s hardware significantly hampered performance.

Image Credit: MetraByte/YouTube

The Challenge of Input Compatibility

One of the major challenges MetraByte encountered was the compatibility between Windows 95 and the PS2’s input devices. Unlike typical PC setups, the PS2 could not connect to a regular mouse, leaving the combination of a keyboard and controller as the only viable navigation method. This made the user experience notably frustrating, as navigating Windows 95 proved to be a painstaking task. In MetraByte’s own video documenting the project, he highlighted how the mouse pointer became frozen in the middle of the screen, preventing basic operations like painting or text editing.

In addition, the PS2’s limitations in handling basic inputs affected the broader usability of the operating system. Even though some applications ran, their performance was sluggish and far from ideal. This made the PlayStation 2 running Windows 95 a more of a novelty than a usable computing system.

Windows 95 on the PlayStation 2: A Glitchy Victory

After 14 hours of meticulous work, MetraByte succeeded in installing Windows 95, but the result was less than impressive. The operating system did launch on the PS2, but its performance was hampered by slow speeds and lack of functionality. One of the ultimate goals of retro computing projects is to run DOOM, a video game that has famously been ported to nearly every device imaginable, from calculators to microwaves.

Image Credit: MetraByte/YouTube

However, even this was beyond the PlayStation 2’s capabilities in this setup, as DOOM refused to run properly. This failure highlighted the severe limitations of trying to use an operating system like Windows 95 on such constrained hardware.

The PS2, known for its Emotion Engine processor, is still revered as one of the most influential gaming consoles of its era. However, its complexity and undocumented features made it a challenge for developers. Even today, this complexity continues to influence modding efforts like MetraByte’s project, which ultimately showcases both the console’s technical prowess and its limitations.

A Glimpse into the World of Retro Computing

MetraByte’s Windows 95 project is just the latest in a series of similar retro computing attempts, where enthusiasts push the boundaries of outdated technology. The fascination with bringing vintage operating systems to life on devices never intended for them is a long-standing tradition in the modding community.

While the results of such projects are often unpredictable, they remain a testament to the creativity and ingenuity of those involved in preserving and exploring tech history.