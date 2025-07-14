The First Pandemic May Have Been Long Before Us—214 Pathogens Found in Ancient DNA

In a groundbreaking study, scientists have uncovered evidence of 214 ancient pathogens within the DNA of prehistoric humans, offering new insights into the origins and spread of infectious diseases. Led by Professor Eske Willerslev from the University of Copenhagen and the University of Cambridge, this research delves into the ancient world of zoonotic diseases, which are illnesses transmitted from animals to humans.

Uncovering the Ancient Origins of Zoonotic Diseases

For the first time, researchers have successfully analyzed DNA from over 1,300 prehistoric individuals, some of which date back to 37,000 years ago. The results of this extensive research have provided an unprecedented look into the history of diseases caused by bacteria, viruses, and parasites. A significant revelation from the study is that the close relationship between humans and domesticated animals played a critical role in the spread of these diseases.

The transition to farming and animal husbandry, coupled with large-scale migrations of pastoralist groups from the Pontic Steppe, likely triggered the rise of these ancient pathogens. As Professor Willerslev explains, “We’ve long suspected that the transition to farming and animal husbandry opened the door to a new era of disease — now DNA shows us that it happened at least 6,500 years ago.”

These diseases, while causing illness, may have contributed to population collapses, migration, and even genetic adaptations. This historical context of disease could shape how we understand both past and current health challenges.

The Oldest Genetic Trace of the Plague

Among the most remarkable discoveries is the identification of the world’s oldest genetic trace of the plague bacterium Yersinia pestis. This ancient pathogen was found in a 5,500-year-old sample, predating the infamous pandemics of the Middle Ages that killed millions across Europe. The study also reveals that the plague existed far earlier than previously thought, with its genetic footprint enduring for millennia.

A New Era in Vaccines

The implications of these findings extend far beyond understanding ancient pathogens. The research also sheds light on how diseases arise and mutate over time, with potential applications for vaccine development.

According to Associate Professor Martin Sikora, the first author of the study, “If we understand what happened in the past, it can help us prepare for the future, where many of the newly emerging infectious diseases are predicted to originate from animals.” This knowledge is critical for future vaccine strategies, as it allows scientists to predict how pathogens may evolve and whether current vaccines offer sufficient protection.

Professor Willerslev adds, “Mutations that were successful in the past are likely to reappear. This knowledge is important for future vaccines, as it allows us to test whether current vaccines provide sufficient coverage or whether new ones need to be developed due to mutations.” As diseases continue to evolve, understanding their ancient history could be the key to developing more effective vaccines to combat future outbreaks.