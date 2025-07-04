End of the Ice Age Exposed: Ancient Stone Tools Found on South Africa’s Coast

During the last Ice Age, roughly between 26,000 and 19,000 years ago, the Earth was dramatically different from today. Vast ice sheets dominated the Northern Hemisphere, and much of the Southern Hemisphere became drier as water moved into glaciers up north. As ice accumulated, sea levels dropped significantly—by up to 125 meters—revealing areas of land previously submerged.

New Archaeological Discoveries at Knysna Eastern Heads Cave

The Knysna Eastern Heads Cave 1, perched 23 meters above sea level, is an archaeological gem that offers fresh insights into life near the end of the Ice Age. Situated on South Africa’s southern coast, the site overlooks the Indian Ocean today, but during the Ice Age, the ocean was far off—about 75 kilometers away.

Instead, it offered sweeping views of grasslands, a crucial resource for the people living there. Excavations at this site, which began in 2014, have uncovered evidence that humans occupied the cave for much of the last 48,000 years. It offers a rare, continuous record of life in southern Africa during the critical transition between the Middle and Later Stone Ages, a period lasting from about 40,000 to 25,000 years ago.

The Changing Landscape and Shifting Resources

Before the Ice Age, people living in the area collected marine resources, including shellfish, due to the proximity of the coastline. As the climate cooled and sea levels fell, the coastline retreated, leading people to shift their focus to land-based resources. This transformation is reflected in the tools discovered at Knysna, particularly those that date back to around 19,000 to 18,000 years ago. The stone tools found at the site suggest that the people who used them adapted to their changing environment by hunting land animals instead of relying on marine life.

Robberg Technology and Its Significance

Among the most significant discoveries at Knysna are the stone tools belonging to the Robberg technology, a distinctive and widespread stone tool tradition in southern Africa. Robberg tools, which were used between 26,000 and 12,000 years ago, were likely components of composite tools, possibly used as barbs in hunting weapons to capture migratory herds on the Palaeo-Agulhas Plain. The design and manufacturing techniques used to create these tools suggest that they were passed down and shared across vast distances. Archaeologists believe that the consistency of these tools across multiple sites reflects a broader social network of knowledge-sharing, where people across Southern Africa exchanged ideas and technologies.

The tools found at Knysna were primarily made from quartz, a material that creates sharp, effective edges but is prone to breaking unpredictably. The production of bladelets, small elongated tools that could be used as replaceable components for weapons, was a key focus. In addition, some tools were made from silcrete, a material that required heat treatment to improve its quality. This discovery at Knysna is significant because it marks one of the earliest known uses of heat treatment for silcrete, a process that dates back as far as 164,000 years ago in Southern Africa.

Long-Distance Networks and Unique Findings

The use of silcrete at Knysna is particularly intriguing because this material is not available near the site. Most of the silcrete deposits are found over 50 kilometers away in the Outeniqua Mountains. While the exact methods of obtaining this material remain unclear, it raises the possibility that people at Knysna either traveled to these distant locations or traded with other groups for the raw materials.

The archaeological evidence from Knysna also reveals some unique aspects about the site’s use. In contrast to deeper layers, fewer tools were found in the more recent strata, which suggests that the cave was used less frequently in the later Ice Age. This decline in activity may indicate that the cave was used primarily as a temporary camp, rather than as a long-term residential site. However, the full purpose of the cave remains unclear, and future studies will be needed to explore the reasons behind these fluctuations in site use.