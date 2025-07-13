Elon Musk Gave Apple 72 Hours to Accept His $5 Billion Deal—Tim Cook Said No, and Paid the Price for His Decision

In the world of technology, few rivalries have been as intense as the ongoing battle between Elon Musk and Tim Cook. Both heads of iconic companies, Musk and Cook, have repeatedly clashed over everything from innovation to market dominance. The latest chapter in their ongoing feud has been marked by an ambitious offer from Musk that could have drastically changed the future of smartphone connectivity.

But Apple’s CEO Tim Cook chose a different path. What followed was not only a business decision but a full-blown confrontation that is reshaping the landscape of satellite connectivity. As this battle unfolds, SpaceX’s Starlink service and Apple’s Globalstar partnership have become the key players in a race for technological supremacy.

Musk’s Bold $5 Billion Proposition

In the months leading up to the launch of Apple’s iPhone 14 in 2022, Elon Musk made a game-changing proposal to Apple. According to Apple Insider, His company, SpaceX, offered Starlink satellite connectivity for the iPhone, with the deal requiring Apple to pay $5 billion upfront and $1 billion annually after an 18-month exclusivity period. This offer, Musk believed, was too lucrative to decline, and he even set a strict 72-hour deadline for Apple to accept.

However, Tim Cook turned down the deal, opting instead for a partnership with Globalstar, a smaller satellite service. Cook’s decision, while surprising to many, was grounded in a strategic choice to align with a provider that was perceived as less risky and more in line with Apple’s cautious approach. Despite the rejection, Musk’s response was swift and calculated.

A Rivalry That Spans the Skies

Not one to back down easily, Elon Musk kept his word and launched a direct competitor to Apple’s satellite plans. In collaboration with T-Mobile, SpaceX introduced Starlink Direct to Cell, a service designed to bring satellite-powered communication to smartphones, including the iPhone. This development allowed iPhone users to access Starlink’s service, provided they were on the T-Mobile network.

This move escalated the rivalry, with Musk directly challenging Apple’s relationship with Globalstar, which was providing the satellite infrastructure for the iPhone’s emergency connectivity feature. While Apple moved ahead with Globalstar, Musk’s service was already in operation, offering greater coverage and more robust features.

Legal Battles and Internal Resistance

The competition between Apple and SpaceX didn’t stop at business deals. In 2022, SpaceX began challenging Globalstar’s rights to a crucial wireless spectrum that directly affected Apple’s satellite services. SpaceX argued that Globalstar had not fully utilized the spectrum allocated to it and was blocking competitors like SpaceX from entering the market.

This legal maneuver had direct consequences for Apple, as it was relying on that very spectrum for its satellite communication services. If SpaceX succeeded in its challenge, Apple could be forced to find an alternative, possibly turning to Musk for a solution.

Adding to Apple’s troubles were reports of internal dissent regarding the Globalstar partnership. Senior executives, including Craig Federighi, Apple’s software chief, expressed concerns about Globalstar’s aging network and the lack of improvements on the horizon. This internal friction within Apple suggests that the decision to rely on Globalstar may not be as straightforward as it appeared.

The Fight for Satellite Supremacy Continues

As SpaceX and Apple continue to battle over satellite connectivity, it’s clear that the stakes are higher than ever. Musk’s aggressive strategy—backed by legal action and technological innovation—has forced Apple into a corner. The growing tensions between the two tech giants are not only about business, but about the future of smartphone technology and how it will operate in an increasingly connected world.

With Starlink already providing direct connectivity to smartphones and Apple’s ongoing commitment to Globalstar, this battle is far from over. The rivalry is now not just about which company can dominate the market, but which one will control the future of satellite-powered communication.