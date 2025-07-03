Earth’s Shortest Day in History Could Be Just Weeks Away

Scientists are raising alarm bells as Earth’s rotation speeds up unexpectedly, leading to what may soon be the shortest day in recorded history. According to Graham Jones, an astrophysicist at the University of London, Earth’s rotation could noticeably accelerate on one of three upcoming dates this summer—July 9, July 22, or August 5. During these dates, the planet’s day is predicted to shorten by 1.30, 1.38, or 1.51 milliseconds. While the change may seem minuscule, it has the potential to disrupt various technologies and systems that rely on precise time measurements.

The Mystery of Earth’s Accelerating Spin

According to Daily Mail, since 2020, Earth has been spinning slightly faster than expected, but the cause behind this change remains unexplained. This recent acceleration marks a stark contrast to the long-standing trend of the Earth’s gradual deceleration, which has been driven by the moon’s gravitational pull. This effect has lengthened Earth’s days over millions of years, helping to shape the current 24-hour cycle.

For now, scientists are puzzled by the unexpected speed-up of Earth’s rotation. Leonid Zotov, a scientist at Moscow State University, explained, “Nobody expected this, the cause of this acceleration is not explained.” Despite efforts to identify a clear cause, researchers are still working to understand what’s behind the change. They are exploring various natural factors that could be influencing Earth’s spin, including the planet’s molten core, ocean currents, and atmospheric conditions.

The Role of Earth’s Interior and External Forces

Earth’s core, made up of swirling molten metal, plays a crucial role in its rotation. The shifting of this liquid mass can affect the planet’s overall balance and shape. Similar to how a figure skater spins faster by pulling in their arms, changes in the distribution of mass within the Earth could alter its spin speed. Also, forces like ocean currents and high-altitude winds, known as jet streams, move large amounts of mass around the planet, causing small but significant changes in Earth’s rotation.

Since 2020, Earth has been setting new records for the shortest days. On July 19, 2020, Earth recorded a day that was 1.47 milliseconds shorter than usual, and in subsequent years, similar records were set. The fastest day on record so far occurred on July 5, 2024, when Earth’s rotation was 1.66 milliseconds faster than the standard 24-hour cycle. Researchers are carefully tracking these shifts using atomic clocks, which measure the “Length of Day” (LOD) with remarkable precision.

The Impact on Technology and Timekeeping

While these milliseconds might seem negligible, they are far from insignificant. Our global systems, such as GPS, communication networks, and financial markets, rely on precise time synchronization. Even the slightest variation in the Earth’s rotation can lead to glitches in these systems, affecting everything from satellite navigation to the functioning of mobile apps.

Currently, the world uses Coordinated Universal Time (UTC) to standardize timekeeping. When Earth’s rotation slows down or speeds up, occasional adjustments, such as adding or subtracting a leap second, are necessary. The negative leap second, however, would be an unprecedented change. If Earth’s rotation continues to speed up, scientists may be required to remove a second from the system, marking the first time in history that such an adjustment has been made.

For now, the focus remains on understanding the exact cause of the accelerated spin. Scientists are examining data from the US Naval Observatory and international Earth rotation services to track these tiny fluctuations. As research continues, experts hope to uncover whether this is a temporary anomaly or if Earth’s rotation will continue to speed up in the coming years.