Earth’s Hidden Ocean of Fire: The Untold Story Shaping Our Planet’s Core

New simulations reveal a hidden “ocean of fire” that once existed above Earth’s core, influencing the planet’s internal landscape. These ancient molten seas, known as the basal magma ocean, were a product of Earth’s chaotic beginnings, and they continue to impact the planet’s underground dynamics today. Led by Charles-Édouard Boukaré, a planetary physicist at York University, a new study shows how the planet’s early cooling process led to the formation of this thick layer of liquid rock, which still echoes through Earth’s seismic signals.

The Birth of a New Planet

In their groundbreaking research, Boukaré and his team combined isotope data from ancient rocks with cutting-edge seismic imaging to create a three-dimensional model of early Earth. This model tracked how iron-rich liquids separated from lighter materials and sank to the planet’s core. The simulations demonstrated that, no matter where solidification began in the mantle, dense molten rock inevitably slid down to form a deep pool.

The new model predicts that a layer of molten rock, as thick as 60 miles (96 kilometers), may have existed, a hypothesis supported by tiny seismic signals that hint at extraordinary heat pockets beneath Earth’s surface. According to Boukaré, “there is a memory” within the planet’s interior, keeping the imprint of these fiery beginnings alive long after the rest of Earth cooled into solid rock.

How Heat Flow Shaped the Core

As Earth’s surface cooled, minerals began to solidify, but their extra weight caused them to sink back into the mantle. While most of these solid crystals remelted on their way down, some carried chemical signatures from the shallow mantle and buried them deep within the planet. One of the key elements driving this process was iron oxide, which lowered the melting point of sinking material, aiding its integration into the basal magma ocean.

The heat emanating from Earth’s core played a crucial role in keeping this molten layer liquid long after the surrounding mantle solidified. The basal magma ocean, denser than the surrounding solid rock, refused to rise and cool, which led to a reservoir of incompatible elements, such as neodymium and tungsten.

Credit: Nature

The Mystery of Mantle Blobs

Seismologists have discovered large, low-shear velocity provinces beneath Africa and the Pacific, where earthquake waves slow dramatically. These areas, each spanning the size of a continent, could be remnants of the ancient basal magma ocean, dating back over 4.4 billion years. While some theories suggest these blobs might be remnants of ocean crust recycled by plate tectonics, the density and iron-enriched nature of these blobs fit the basal magma ocean theory much better.

If these blobs are indeed remnants of the primeval ocean, they could play a key role in explaining some long-standing geological phenomena. For example, these blobs could act as anchors, pinning mantle plumes in place and helping to explain the persistent volcanic activity found along the Pacific seafloor.

How the Core Influences Earth’s Magnetic Field

The flow of heat from Earth’s core drives convection currents in the mantle, which in turn powers the planet’s geodynamo — the mechanism behind Earth’s magnetic field. A thick, insulating layer of iron-rich molten rock could affect this heat flow, potentially modulating the magnetic field’s strength over tens of millions of years.

Boukaré speculates that “continent drift might affect the location of tectonic plates,” suggesting that the motion of the plates could reflect the deep currents in the planet’s molten layers. Changes in the thickness of the basal magma ocean could also impact how tectonic plates behave, potentially altering the way slabs of the mantle sink and how volcanic plumes rise. Isolated pockets of melt may even act as a lubricant for plate movement, explaining why some subduction zones follow relatively straight paths.