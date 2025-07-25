Earth Is Spinning Faster — Scientists Warn of Major Global Disruptions

In an intriguing turn of events, scientists have been exploring the possibility of adding the first-ever negative leap second. This comes after significant changes in Earth’s rotation speed, which has been accelerating since 2020. For instance, July 9 and July 22 of this year were recorded as unusually short days, losing roughly 1.3 and 1.4 milliseconds, respectively. As we move into August, the trend is expected to continue, with the day on August 5 predicted to be even shorter. The implications of these changes are not just a matter of time but are linked to our entire system of global timekeeping.

While most of us may not notice a millisecond difference in a 24-hour day, systems reliant on ultra-precise time synchronization, such as GPS, banking networks, and large telescopes, are affected. The International Earth Rotation and Reference Systems Service (IERS) keeps time synchronized across the globe, based on Coordinated Universal Time (UTC). Now, global timekeepers are considering making a dramatic adjustment to UTC, an unprecedented step that could send ripples through time-related technologies worldwide.

The Unexpected Speeding Up of Earth’s Rotation

Since 2020, scientists have been observing a slight acceleration in Earth’s rotation, marking the first sustained period of shorter days in recent history. Dirk Piester, head of Time Dissemination Group 4.42 at Germany’s national meteorology institute, previously told LiveScience, “We now have slightly shorter days than in the last 50 years.” This subtle but noteworthy trend has prompted scientists to closely examine the long-term effects and causes behind it.

Several factors influence the Earth’s rotation, including the gravitational forces exerted by the sun and moon. These forces have a direct impact on how quickly the planet spins. While Earth’s rotation has generally been slowing down over the past billion years—primarily due to the gradual drift of the moon away from our planet—recent data suggest a counterintuitive acceleration. Although the change is small, just a few milliseconds over the span of a day, it is enough to affect systems that rely on time accuracy down to the smallest fraction of a second.

What Exactly Is a Leap Second?

To maintain synchronization between atomic clocks and the Earth’s ever-varying rotational time, the concept of the leap second was introduced in 1972. Much like the leap year, which adjusts the calendar every four years, the leap second is added to adjust for irregularities in Earth’s rotation. These adjustments are necessary because atomic clocks, which are based on a much more precise measure of time, operate independently of the Earth’s rotational time.

However, the leap second system has not been without its challenges. Although only added when needed, leap seconds can cause significant disruptions, particularly in industries that rely on high-precision timing, such as aviation, communication, and financial markets. The aviation industry, in particular, has faced complications due to varying methods for adding leap seconds in different countries, leading to scheduling issues and even flight delays. These difficulties have led to growing concerns about the future of leap seconds.

The Controversy Over a Negative Leap Second

With Earth’s rotation speeding up, there is now the possibility that timekeepers may have to consider the introduction of a negative leap second. This would involve removing a second from UTC to maintain synchronization with astronomical time. However, the introduction of a negative leap second presents unique challenges.

“The primary concern about a negative leap second is that it has never happened before, and the software needed to implement it has never been tested,” said Judah Levine, a fellow at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). Levine further explained, “There are continuing problems with the insertion of positive leap seconds even after 50 years, and this increases the concerns about the errors and problems of a negative leap second.”

Since leap seconds were first implemented, challenges have arisen in their integration into global systems. Adding a leap second, whether positive or negative, requires adjustments in computing networks, which are critical for global synchronization. The very nature of this uncertainty raises concerns, especially as global systems continue to evolve.

Why Is a Negative Leap Second Such a Big Deal?

A negative leap second, unlike the typical positive leap second, would involve subtracting time, which has never been tested in real-world applications. Given the complexity and potential risks, many experts are concerned. “Experience has shown that it is surprisingly difficult to get even +ve leap seconds working properly, despite decades of experience, so a -ve leap second brings higher risks, and meanwhile, the potential impacts on our networked society continue to increase in scope,” said Darryl Veitch, a professor at the University of Technology.

The challenges of implementing a negative leap second stem from the intricacies of the technology that depends on precise timekeeping. The global reliance on accurate clocks for everything from financial transactions to satellite communications makes it crucial that such changes are seamless. Any disruptions could have far-reaching effects across multiple industries.