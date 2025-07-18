Scientists Are Studying Earth’s Deep Oceans to Find Life on Jupiter’s Moon

One of the most exciting places to study resilient microbes, that survive without sunlight, is Europa, a moon of Jupiter, which is believed to harbor a vast, hidden ocean beneath its icy surface. Researchers, led by James Holden, a microbiologist at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, are using Earth’s deep-sea microbes to model what life could look like on this distant moon.

Microbial Life on Earth: A Model for the Cosmos

Holden and his team have spent years studying microbes living near the seafloor, in places where boiling fluids spew from the Earth’s crust. These hydrothermal vents provide a unique environment where life exists in total darkness and under extreme pressure. The microbes in these vents don’t rely on photosynthesis, but instead survive by breaking down chemicals like hydrogen using specialized enzymes known as hydrogenases.

For Holden, the journey to study these microbes began in 1988. His team uses submarines to dive deep into the ocean, sometimes a mile or more below the surface, to collect samples. These samples are then brought back to his lab at the University of Massachusetts, where the microbes are studied in carefully recreated conditions that simulate the harsh environment near the vents.

The Hidden Ocean of Europa

Europa, one of Jupiter’s largest moons, is considered one of the most promising places in our solar system to search for extraterrestrial life. Despite its frozen surface, scientists believe there is a vast ocean of salty liquid water lying beneath an ice crust that could be anywhere from 15 to 25 kilometers thick. Below that, the ocean is thought to extend another 150 kilometers deep. The excitement surrounding Europa stems from the possibility that it may harbor the necessary ingredients for life—liquid water, chemical building blocks, and a potential energy source.

Many researchers, including Holden, believe that Europa’s ocean could have similar conditions to Earth’s deep-sea environments. Specifically, the moon’s molten core might generate enough heat to create hydrothermal vents on its ocean floor. These vents would release minerals and gases into the water, potentially providing an energy source for life.

As Holden explains, “We think, based on our own planet, that Europa may have conditions that can support life.” With the knowledge gained from studying deep-sea microbes, scientists can begin to form hypotheses about the type of life that could exist in Europa’s alien, yet potentially hospitable, ocean.

What Life on Europa Might Look Like?

The microbes that live in Earth’s hydrothermal vents have evolved to survive in some of the most extreme conditions on the planet. They use chemosynthesis—the process of creating energy from chemicals—rather than photosynthesis, which is the more common method of energy production among life forms on Earth. By studying these microbes, researchers can gain insights into how life on Europa might operate.

One of the key focuses of Holden’s research is understanding how different types of hydrogenases function in various environments. These enzymes play a crucial role in enabling microbes to break down chemicals like hydrogen for energy. Depending on the chemicals available in a particular environment, microbes can adapt their energy-generating processes, allowing them to survive in extremely hostile surroundings.

Holden also emphasizes that the chemical makeup of Europa’s ocean is likely to be very different from Earth’s. “Different chemistries could create very different kinds of microbes,” says Holden.

Europa Clipper Mission: A Step Toward Discovery

The Europa Clipper mission, launched in October 2024, will play a pivotal role in our quest to understand Europa’s potential for life. NASA’s mission is designed to explore the moon’s ice shell, subsurface ocean, and surface chemistry. The spacecraft will conduct flybys of Europa to collect detailed data about its surface and ocean, focusing on its geology, potential plumes, and signs of habitability. While the spacecraft investigates Europa from above, Holden and his team are providing the groundwork by studying life on Earth that thrives under similar extreme conditions.

The Europa Clipper mission is scheduled to spend five years traveling 1.8 billion miles, with a final arrival at Jupiter in April 2030. During its journey, the spacecraft will conduct 49 close flybys of Europa, gathering data that could reveal whether the moon‘s ocean contains the key elements for life.