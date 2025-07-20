Divers Uncover a 1,000-Year-Old Haunting Ancient Face in Poland

In an extraordinary discovery that sheds light on medieval Slavic culture, underwater archaeologists have found a haunting wooden face submerged in Lake Lednica, Poland. This 1,000-year-old artifact, uncovered by researchers from Nicolaus Copernicus University (NCU), is the subject of a recent study published by the team at NCU’s Center for Underwater Archaeology.

A Mysterious Face Carved in Time

The wooden face, measuring 12 cm (4.7 inches) tall and 9 cm (3.5 inches) wide, was discovered in 2024 during an underwater expedition at Lake Lednica. The artifact was found carved onto a structural beam known as a ‘hook,’ which likely formed part of a defensive rampart for the settlement.

Intricate details of the face—including realistic eyes, a nose, and a mouth—suggest the use of advanced woodworking skills by medieval craftsmen. The beam, marked with the number 353, provides valuable insight into the time period of its creation, likely originating around the year 967, when the Polish state was undergoing Christianization under Mieszko I.

Wood as a Time Capsule: The Preservation of Ancient Artifacts

Wooden artifacts from medieval times are rarely preserved due to the material’s tendency to decompose quickly. However, the anaerobic conditions of waterlogged environments, such as Lake Lednica, act as natural time capsules, preserving organic materials for centuries. This particular discovery stands out as a rare example of wooden craftsmanship that has survived over a millennium.



The team from NCU’s Center for Underwater Archaeology has emphasized the significance of this find, showcasing how underwater archaeology can provide rare glimpses into the distant past.

A Link to Slavic Spiritual Traditions

The carved face is not an isolated find. Similar depictions of faces have been discovered in other Slavic cities, including Wolin, Novgorod the Great, and Staraya Ladoga. This suggests that the wooden face uncovered in Lake Lednica is part of a broader artistic and spiritual tradition shared across Slavic settlements.

Experts believe that the face may have served a protective or symbolic function, potentially representing a deity, a protective spirit, or even a heroic figure watching over the inhabitants. The connection between these discoveries speaks to the deep spiritual practices embedded in the lives of early medieval Slavs.

The Role of Rituals in Medieval Slavic Culture

The archaeological team discovered additional evidence around the face that supports the idea of its connection to ritual practices. Horse jaws and bones were found near the ramparts, possibly indicating sacrificial offerings or other protective rituals.

These discoveries align with the notion that the face may have had a role in spiritual and ceremonial activities aimed at protecting the settlement from evil spirits or external threats. The presence of these ritual objects further underscores the importance of symbolic acts in the daily lives of medieval Slavs.