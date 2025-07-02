This Dinosaur Was the Speed Demon of the Jurassic Era—And It Was the Size of a Dog!

A newly discovered dinosaur species, Enigmacursor mollyborthwickae, is turning heads in the world of paleontology. This dog-sized herbivore, roughly the size of a Labrador, adds a surprising chapter to our understanding of Jurassic-era ecosystems. Discovered in a commercial quarry in 2021-22, the dinosaur’s nearly complete skeleton is now on display at the Natural History Museum (NHM) in London.

A New Species Revealed

Once misclassified as Nanosaurus, a genus that has now been officially erased from scientific records, Enigmacursor represents a breakthrough discovery. According to NHM palaeontologist Susannah Maidment, the dinosaur’s discovery “rewrites what scientists thought they knew about these ancient ecosystems.” The name Enigmacursor, which means “puzzling runner,” is a nod to the creature’s agility and the mystery surrounding its place in history.

The species lived around 150 million years ago, during a time when massive herbivores like Stegosaurus roamed the land. Despite its small size, Enigmacursor coexisted with these giants, offering new insights into the diversity of life during the Jurassic period. The fossil, believed to be from a juvenile individual, reveals several remarkable features that distinguish this dinosaur from others of its time.

A Long Tail and Quick Feet

The near-complete skeleton offers fascinating details about the dinosaur’s physical structure. One of the most notable aspects of Enigmacursor is its tail, which was likely longer than the rest of its body. The tail would have been a key feature for balance and possibly even for defense or communication, though researchers are still exploring its exact purpose.

Also, the dinosaur’s feet were much larger in proportion to its body size, suggesting that it was a fast runner. The structure of its limbs and feet points to a high degree of agility, allowing Enigmacursor to likely evade predators or perhaps chase after its own food sources. Despite these athletic features, Maidment adds that the dinosaur “probably wasn’t the brightest,” given its relatively small head size. This combination of speed and limited intelligence paints a picture of a creature designed to survive in a harsh, competitive world.

Credit: Royal Society Publishing

Understanding Small Dinosaurs

The discovery of Enigmacursor is significant not only for the light it sheds on the diversity of dinosaur species but also for the insight it provides into the ecology of the Jurassic period. Small dinosaurs like Enigmacursor have often been overlooked in favor of the more imposing giants of the era, but the fossil reveals that these smaller creatures had their own important role in the ecosystem.

With its ability to run fast, Enigmacursor would have been well-adapted to life in the underbrush, possibly feeding on plants that larger herbivores couldn’t reach. Its small size also means it would have been more agile in navigating the terrain, making it an interesting puzzle for paleontologists trying to understand the complex dynamics of life during the Jurassic period.

As scientists continue to study the fossil, more details will undoubtedly emerge about the lifestyle and behavior of this remarkable dinosaur. However, one thing is clear: Enigmacursor mollyborthwickae is more than just a “puzzling runner”; it’s a key piece in the ever-evolving story of life on Earth millions of years ago.