Could Venus Be Home to Life? New Probe Mission Set to Explore Unexplained Gases in Clouds

As space exploration continues to reveal new and fascinating insights into the planets of our solar system, the possibility of finding life beyond Earth remains a driving force in scientific research. One of the most intriguing targets in this search is Venus, where recent observations have detected gases that suggest the potential for life, particularly in the planet’s clouds. A UK-backed mission to Venus, known as VERVE (Venus Explorer for Reduced Vapors in the Environment), promises to provide crucial data that could determine whether microbial life exists in the harsh environment of Venus’ atmosphere. This mission will be part of the European Space Agency’s EnVision project, set to launch in 2031.

The VERVE mission aims to explore the atmosphere of Venus, focusing on the presence of two specific gases—phosphine and ammonia. Both of these gases are typically linked to biological processes on Earth, sparking a great deal of interest about their possible origin on Venus. Given the extreme conditions on the planet’s surface, with temperatures reaching up to 450°C (842°F), any life that may exist would likely be confined to the more temperate regions of the planet’s clouds, located about 50 kilometers above the surface. With no definitive explanation for the presence of these gases in Venus’ atmosphere, the VERVE mission seeks to uncover whether life—particularly extremophiles—could be responsible.

What We Know About Venus’ Atmosphere

Venus has long been considered one of the most inhospitable places in our solar system due to its dense atmosphere, which is mainly composed of carbon dioxide, and the extreme surface temperatures that are hot enough to melt lead. Despite this, the conditions in Venus’ clouds present a potential zone where life could exist. Located about 30 to 70 kilometers above the surface, these clouds have temperatures that range between 30°C to 70°C (86°F to 158°F), with atmospheric pressure comparable to Earth’s surface. These conditions make the clouds an intriguing place to search for signs of life, as microbes known as extremophiles on Earth thrive in similarly harsh environments, such as deep-sea vents or acidic lakes.

Recent research has uncovered the presence of phosphine and ammonia in Venus’ clouds, gases that, on Earth, are typically produced by biological activity or industrial processes. This discovery, particularly the detection of phosphine in 2020, generated both excitement and skepticism. The detection was initially met with controversy, as later studies struggled to replicate the findings. Despite this, ongoing observations, including those from the JCMT-Venus project, have strengthened the case for the presence of these gases, suggesting that they may be linked to unknown chemical processes on Venus.

A Potential Game Changer: VERVE Mission

The VERVE mission, which will be launched as part of the European Space Agency’s EnVision mission, is set to investigate the mystery behind these gases. The proposed CubeSat-sized probe will detach from the EnVision spacecraft upon arrival at Venus and conduct an independent survey of the planet’s atmosphere. One of the key goals of the mission is to determine whether phosphine and ammonia are produced in trace amounts or in larger quantities, and whether their source is geological, atmospheric, or even biological in nature.

Professor Jane Greaves, one of the researchers leading the VERVE mission, has emphasized the significance of this investigation: “Our latest data has found more evidence of ammonia on Venus, with the potential for it to exist in the habitable parts of the planet’s clouds.” She further explained the challenges scientists face in understanding the origin of these gases, noting, “There are no known chemical processes for the production of either ammonia or phosphine, so the only way to know for sure what is responsible for them is to go there.” This will allow researchers to directly examine the gases in Venus’ clouds, which could provide answers to one of the most perplexing questions in planetary science.

Phosphine and Ammonia: Clues to Life?

One of the most intriguing aspects of the VERVE mission is the potential link between the gases phosphine and ammonia and microbial life. On Earth, both of these gases are primarily produced by biological activity—phosphine is typically associated with certain anaerobic microbes, while ammonia is a byproduct of nitrogen-fixing bacteria. However, the exact mechanism of their production in Venus’ atmosphere remains unclear. If microbes are responsible for the presence of these gases, it would mark a significant discovery, confirming that life could exist in environments far more extreme than previously thought possible.

The VERVE mission’s findings could help answer these questions. As Professor Greaves noted, the mission hopes to “establish whether the gases are abundant or in trace amounts, and whether their source is on the planetary surface, for example in the form of volcanic ejecta.” Alternatively, the team is considering the possibility that microbes in Venus’ clouds could be producing ammonia as a way to neutralize the acidic conditions in the atmosphere. This would suggest that Venus may have, at some point in its history, harbored microbial life capable of surviving in its clouds, a discovery that would dramatically reshape our understanding of life’s potential in the universe.

A Collaborative Effort: JCMT-Venus and VERVE

The VERVE mission will build on the work of the JCMT-Venus project, which has been tracking the molecular content of Venus’ atmosphere over time. This long-term study, which began with the use of the James Clerk Maxwell Telescope in Hawaii, has provided crucial data on the presence of phosphine and other gases. Dr. Dave Clements, leader of the JCMT-Venus project, explained that the varying abundance of phosphine over time and position could offer important clues about its origin. “This may explain some of the apparently contradictory studies and is not a surprise given that many other chemical species, like sulfur dioxide and water, have varying abundances, and may eventually give us clues to how phosphine is produced,” he said.

This ongoing research provides a valuable context for the VERVE mission. By refining our understanding of the gas compositions in Venus’ clouds, the VERVE mission can build on these findings and potentially confirm the presence of microbial life or identify alternative, non-biological explanations for the observed phenomena.