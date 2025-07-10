Scientists Crack the Mystery: How Enormous Copper Deposits Are Created Beneath Our Feet

A new study has revealed the fascinating origins of some of the world’s largest copper deposits, located in the Gangdese Belt of southern Tibet. Contrary to conventional beliefs that associate these massive ore bodies with active subduction zones, researchers have found that these rich copper reserves owe their existence to an ancient tectonic collision between continents.

A Fresh Take on Copper Formation

Copper is integral to modern technology, especially in electric vehicles, power grids, and renewable energy systems. Its exceptional ability to conduct electricity makes it a critical material in the global transition to clean energy. As demand for copper skyrockets, the search for new sources has become increasingly urgent. According to the International Energy Agency, global demand for copper is expected to rise by 50% by 2040 in order to meet net-zero goals.

Located in the Gangdese Belt, the copper deposits in Tibet contain over 45 million tons of copper, with origins dating back between 18 and 13 million years. These ores were not formed by active subduction zones, as is typically the case for copper-rich volcanic arcs. Instead, they were the result of the aftermath of a massive collision between tectonic plates during the Miocene epoch. This event occurred long after the Neo-Tethys oceanic plate disappeared beneath Asia, leaving behind a legacy that is still influencing the formation of valuable mineral resources today.

The Role of Continental Collision in Copper Formation

Researchers from the University of Western Australia, including Dr. Yongjun Lu, analyzed igneous rocks from the Gangdese Belt to understand the processes behind these copper-rich deposits. They divided the rocks into three categories: pre-collisional, syncollisional, and post-collisional suites. By examining these suites, they were able to trace how the chemical composition of the rocks changed throughout the tectonic collision process.

A key finding from the study was the sudden increase in vanadium-to-scandium ratios and zircon oxygen-fugacity indicators in the post-collision magmas. This surge in oxidized materials signaled the perfect conditions for copper to remain dissolved in the magma as it ascended through the Earth’s crust.

Credit: Science Advances

Recycled Crust Plays a Crucial Role

The research also provided compelling evidence of the important role that recycled crustal material plays in the formation of copper deposits. When the Indian plate collided with Asia, surface sediments rich in carbonate materials were pushed deep into the Earth’s mantle. At depths of around 60 miles and temperatures above 1,600 °F, these sediments reacted with iron-bearing mantle minerals. This process oxidized ferrous iron, transforming it into ferric iron and raising the oxidation state of the mantle wedge. The higher oxidation allowed copper to remain in solution, instead of being locked away in sulfide droplets, which are typically formed under reducing conditions.

As the magma stalled in the mid-crust, the pressure dropped, causing copper to precipitate as copper sulfides. This process formed large ore bodies, which can be mined for the metal today. Dr. Lu explained this process as “a second wind for copper-forming magmas,” showing how even after the oceanic plate is gone, recycled crustal sediments can continue to fuel the formation of copper-rich systems for millions of years.

Expanding Exploration Horizons

This breakthrough in understanding the origins of copper deposits has significant implications for mineral exploration. Traditional exploration models often focus on active volcanic arcs, which are believed to be the primary sources of porphyry copper deposits. However, the Tibetan study shows that ancient collision zones, such as those found in Tibet, can also harbor rich copper deposits.

Regions with similar tectonic histories, such as the Zagros mountains in Iran or the Lesser Caucasus, may hold untapped copper reserves. The study suggests that looking for copper in post-collision settings could expand the search area for future mining efforts, particularly in regions with difficult terrain or high altitudes.

With the help of advanced methods like mercury and magnesium isotope surveys, geologists can now identify potential copper-rich areas before investing in expensive drilling projects. These techniques can help pinpoint regions with oxidized magma, streamlining the search for new copper sources and reducing the risks and costs associated with exploration.