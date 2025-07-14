Chime Telescope Uncovers Never Before Seen Radio Object With Accelerating Spin

An international team of astronomers has uncovered a new class of radio-emitting celestial object that could redefine what we know about long-period radio transients. In a study published on arXiv, the team describes CHIME J1634+44, a highly unusual source discovered through the CHIME/FRB Pulsar Survey. What sets this object apart is not only its unusually long spin period, but also its rare circular polarization and signs of accelerating rotation—a combination not previously seen in the growing family of long-period transients (LPTs).

A Signal with an 841-Second Beat and a Unique Pulse Structure

The object in question, CHIME J1634+44, exhibits a remarkably slow spin period of 841 seconds, placing it among the slowest-rotating radio emitters ever found. Even more curiously, it also shows a secondary periodicity of 4,206 seconds, which researchers believe may be tied to binary interaction—perhaps indicating a gravitational or material relationship with a companion object. Since its initial detection in October 2022, the source has been observed undergoing reactivation bursts, with a total of 89 unique bursts over a span of 4.5 years.

What makes this source particularly compelling is its consistent emission of fully circularly polarized radio bursts, a feature rarely seen in such long-period emitters. These characteristics suggest that CHIME J1634+44 is not merely a slow-rotating pulsar, but something potentially more exotic. It might be a magnetic white dwarf, a magnetar, or an entirely new class of celestial object.

CHIME J1634+44: Sample of a detection made with the CHIME/Pulsar instrument. Credit: Dong et al., 2025.

A Discovery Born from High-Precision Sky Monitoring

The detection of CHIME J1634+44 was made possible by the CHIME/FRB single-pulse pulsar survey, which uses an advanced triggering algorithm designed to isolate signals within the Milky Way based on dispersion measures (DM). As the researchers explained:

“CHIME J1634+44 was discovered in the CHIME/FRB single-pulse pulsar survey, where we are using the CHIME/FRB trigger criteria for all sources with a dispersion measure (DM) low enough to be considered inside the Milky Way galaxy according to both the NE2001 and the YMW16 DM models,” the researchers wrote in the paper.

The Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment (CHIME) has been instrumental in revealing a broad range of transient radio phenomena, from fast radio bursts (FRBs) to more slowly varying emitters like this one. Its capacity to monitor large sections of the sky with high sensitivity and temporal resolution makes it ideal for detecting these elusive, low-frequency signals.

Acceleration in Spin Suggests Powerful Forces at Play

Another unusual trait of CHIME J1634+44 is its accelerating spin, with a negative period derivative of about −9.03 seconds per second. This acceleration is unexpected, as most known neutron stars or pulsars typically exhibit spin-down behavior due to energy loss through radiation or winds. The observed spin-up indicates either material accretion from a companion star or perhaps energy injection via gravitational wave radiation.

This result has far-reaching implications. If confirmed, it would make CHIME J1634+44 the first known LPT to exhibit such a spin behavior, challenging existing theoretical models. It also opens the door to studying how angular momentum is transferred in extreme astrophysical systems, particularly where traditional pulsar mechanics might not apply.

A Key to Unraveling the Long-Period Transient Puzzle

Long-period transients remain one of the least understood classes of radio sources. Their origins, emission mechanisms, and evolution pathways are still largely hypothetical. CHIME J1634+44, with its unique cocktail of properties, may be the key to understanding this mysterious group.

In the paper, the team emphasized the scientific potential of the object:

“CHIME J1634+44 will serve as an important test bed for LPT emission theories and is unique among the array of known transient source emitters,” the scientists conclude.

Its unusual traits—particularly the combination of long periodicity, spin acceleration, and circular polarization—set it apart from the known neutron star and magnetar population. If ongoing and future observations can confirm the mechanisms behind its emissions, it may help astrophysicists differentiate between competing LPT origin models and even inspire new theoretical frameworks.