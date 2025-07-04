Is Your Cheese Addiction Giving You Nightmares? New Research Has The Answer

If you’ve ever indulged in a late-night cheese snack only to wake up with vivid or bizarre dreams, a new study may have just explained why. While many people have long suspected a connection between food and dreams, scientific evidence on the subject has been limited—until now. A recent study confirms that certain foods, including cheese, can indeed influence the quality of our sleep and the nature of our dreams.

Study Investigates Food and Dreaming

The research, led by dream neuroscientist Tore Nielsen from the University of Montreal, set out to understand the relationship between food, sleep, and dreams. Nielsen, who has published several studies on this topic, conducted the research by surveying 1,082 psychology students from MacEwan University in Canada. The survey gathered information on participants’ eating habits, sleep patterns, and their experiences with dreams, including the frequency of nightmares.

The results revealed that although only a small percentage of participants believed food affected their dreams, many attributed unsettling dreams to dairy products, with cheese being a common culprit. As Nielsen explains, “These new findings imply that changing eating habits for people with some food sensitivities could alleviate nightmares.”

Lactose Intolerance and Food Allergies: The Link to Nightmares

One of the most intriguing findings of the study is the connection between lactose intolerance and food allergies with nightmares. Participants who experienced gastrointestinal discomfort from consuming certain foods—especially those they were intolerant to, such as lactose—were more likely to report frequent nightmares. This suggests that the physical discomfort caused by these food sensitivities may disrupt sleep, making it easier for vivid dreams to occur.

According to Nielsen, “Nightmares are worse for lactose-intolerant people who suffer severe gastrointestinal symptoms and whose sleep is disrupted.” For these individuals, the disruption caused by lactose intolerance not only leads to more nightmares but also makes it harder for them to get restorative sleep. The sleep disturbance may create a vicious cycle, where the physical discomfort prevents restful sleep, leading to more frequent nightmares.

Healthier Eating Habits and Better Dream Quality

Beyond the effects of dairy and food sensitivities, the study also found that overall eating habits played a significant role in the quality of dreams. Participants who reported healthier eating patterns tended to have better dream recall. These individuals also reported having fewer nightmares or dreams with a more positive tone.

In contrast, people with less healthy eating habits, including those who ate junk food or consumed large meals before bed, were more likely to experience negative dreams. Interestingly, these individuals also reported having lower dream recall, which suggests that food choices not only affect the emotional tone of dreams but also our ability to remember them.

As Nielsen points out, “We need to study more people of different ages, from different walks of life, and with different dietary habits to determine if our results are truly generalizable to the larger population.”