New Discoveries from Chang’e-6 Show How the Moon’s Far Side Defies Our Expectations

A series of recent findings from the Chang’e-6 mission have significantly advanced our understanding of the Moon’s far side, offering unprecedented insights into its geological and geochemical properties. These discoveries, made possible by the analysis of samples collected from the South Pole-Aitken (SPA) Basin, have shed new light on the Moon’s volcanic history, its ancient magnetic field, and the distribution of water in its mantle. The research published in Nature marks a significant step forward in unraveling the long-standing mysteries surrounding the Moon’s asymmetry, revealing the dramatic differences between the near and far sides.

The SPA Basin: A Key to Understanding the Moon’s Evolution

The South Pole-Aitken Basin is one of the largest and oldest impact basins on the Moon, stretching over 2,500 kilometers in diameter. The enormous collision that created the basin had a massive impact on the Moon’s geological history. The energy from the impact that formed this colossal crater is estimated to be a staggering 1 trillion times greater than that of an atomic bomb explosion. Despite its immense size and energy, the exact effects of such a catastrophic event on the Moon’s geological evolution have long remained an enigma.

Wu Fuyuan, an academician at the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) and a leading researcher in the Institute of Geology and Geophysics (IGG), emphasized the significance of this discovery. “The SPA Basin is one of the Moon’s three major tectonic units. Yet, the exact influence of such a massive collision on the Moon’s evolution has remained an unsolved mystery,” he stated during a press conference at CAS.

For the first time, the Chang’e-6 mission has provided a glimpse into the geochemical composition of the SPA Basin, offering clues about the Moon’s internal structure and the consequences of the ancient impact that formed it. The collected samples have helped reveal crucial details about the Moon’s mantle and its development over billions of years.

Unveiling Volcanic Activity and Magnetic History

One of the most groundbreaking discoveries from the Chang’e-6 samples was evidence of volcanic activity on the Moon’s far side. The research team discovered signs of volcanic activity dating back to 4.2 billion to 2.8 billion years ago, showing that the Moon’s far side was not only geologically active but that volcanic processes had persisted for over a billion years. These findings suggest that volcanism may have played a significant role in the Moon’s evolution, challenging previously held assumptions about its geological stability.

Another pivotal finding relates to the Moon’s ancient magnetic field. For the first time, scientists were able to extract data from the far side of the Moon that revealed fluctuations in its magnetic field intensity. These fluctuations, which occurred around 2.8 billion years ago, offer a glimpse into the dynamo responsible for generating the Moon’s magnetic field in its early history. Li Chunlai, a researcher at CAS’ National Astronomical Observatories and deputy chief designer of the Chang’e-6 mission, noted, “The new discovery marks humanity’s first direct access to key evidence of the deep interior material properties on the far side of the Moon.”

These revelations offer crucial insights into the processes that may have shaped the Moon’s core and mantle, as well as the long-standing mystery of its geological asymmetry. The data suggests that the far side of the Moon may have experienced different geophysical conditions compared to the near side, potentially influenced by the ancient impacts that shaped its surface.

Dissecting the Moon’s Water Distribution

Another striking discovery from the Chang’e-6 mission relates to the water content in the Moon’s mantle. The samples from the far side revealed significantly lower water content compared to those from the near side, providing new evidence of the asymmetrical distribution of water across the lunar surface. This difference in water distribution could have profound implications for our understanding of the Moon’s formation and the processes that influenced its interior evolution.

Researchers discovered that the mantle source of basalt from the SPA Basin is extremely depleted in incompatible elements, which are typically used to reveal the geological processes that rocks have undergone. As Yang Wei, a researcher with IGG, explained, “We found that the mantle source of basalt from the SPA basin is extremely depleted in incompatible elements.”

This depletion may indicate that the original lunar mantle was already low in incompatible elements, or it could suggest that the massive SPA impact caused significant changes in the composition of the Moon’s interior. These findings underscore the influence of large impacts on the Moon’s deep interior and further challenge existing theories regarding the Moon’s early evolution.

Revisiting Lunar Theories

The discoveries from the Chang’e-6 mission are already having a profound impact on the field of lunar science. Mahesh Anand, a professor at the Open University in the UK, pointed out the significance of these findings: “There are lots of new findings that are coming out based on the work that has been done on Chang’e-6 samples that are actually turning many of the well-established hypotheses and theories in the field of lunar science upside down, necessitating reexamination of many of those theories.”

The Chang’e-6 mission’s success in gathering samples from the Moon’s far side marks a pivotal moment in lunar exploration. The research conducted on these samples will undoubtedly reshape how scientists approach the study of the Moon’s geology and its evolutionary history. As we continue to analyze the data from this mission, it will likely lead to even more profound revelations about the Moon’s interior structure and the forces that have shaped its surface over billions of years.