Boulders Ejected by DART Impact Could Create Chaos in Future Planetary Defense Plans

When NASA’s DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) spacecraft collided with the asteroid moon Dimorphos in September 2022, its impact did more than just alter the asteroid’s orbit. It unleashed a torrent of boulders, each moving faster than expected and carrying more momentum than the spacecraft itself. The resulting debris field from the kinetic impact could significantly complicate future efforts to defend Earth from potential asteroid threats, as shown in a new study led by researchers from the University of Maryland. Published on July 4, 2025, in the Planetary Science Journal, the paper sheds light on how asteroid deflection missions may need to consider factors beyond the direct impact of spacecraft.

The Surprising Ejection of Boulders: Clustering and Speed Patterns

The study also highlights how the ejected boulders were not scattered randomly in space, but rather grouped into two distinct clusters. This discovery raises more questions about how impacts affect an asteroid’s surface and its surrounding material. Farnham further explained, “We saw that the boulders weren’t scattered randomly in space. Instead, they were clustered in two pretty distinct groups, with an absence of material elsewhere, which means that something unknown is at work here.” This finding suggests that the impact might have had localized effects, with material being ejected from specific sources on the asteroid’s surface.

The ejected boulders were tracked at speeds of up to 52 meters per second (116 miles per hour), and their sizes varied from 0.2 to 3.6 meters in radius. As they shot away from Dimorphos, they created a complex debris field, making it difficult to predict how similar impacts might behave in the future. According to Jessica Sunshine, the paper’s second author, “DART’s solar panels likely hit two big boulders, called Atabaque and Bodhran, on the asteroid. Evidence suggests that the southern cluster of ejected material is probably made up of fragments from Atabaque, a 3.3-meter-radius boulder.” This information could help future missions understand how specific areas of an asteroid respond to impacts.

How Different Types of Asteroids Respond to Impact

The findings of this study also compare the DART mission with NASA’s Deep Impact mission, which targeted a much smaller body. Sunshine noted the contrasting results from the two missions: “Deep Impact hit a surface that was essentially very small, uniform particles, so its ejecta was relatively smooth and continuous. And here, we see that DART hit a surface that was rocky and full of large boulders, resulting in chaotic and filamentary structures in its ejecta patterns.” This difference emphasizes how the surface composition of asteroids can drastically alter the outcome of impact-based deflection strategies.

The comparison between DART and Deep Impact is critical for future asteroid deflection missions. Sunshine added, “Comparing these two missions side-by-side gives us this insight into how different types of celestial bodies respond to impacts, which is crucial to ensuring that a planetary defense mission is successful.” If future missions are to be effective in deflecting asteroids, they must account for how surface features, including the presence of large boulders or uniform dust, will influence the impact’s outcome.

These images, showing ejecta around the impacted near-Earth asteroids, were taken during the approach (with Didymos to the upper left) and departure (Didymos to the upper right) of DART’s companion spacecraft, LICIACube, which flew past a few minutes after the impact and imaged the aftermath. The ejecta field consists of an asymmetric cone of dust that exhibits streamers and filaments, as well as over a hundred meter-sized boulders that were ejected in preferred directions. Credit: NASA DART team and LICIACube.

A New Era of Planetary Defense: Implications for Future Missions

The new research also has significant implications for future planetary defense efforts. With missions like ESA’s Hera, set to arrive at the Didymos-Dimorphos system in 2026, scientists will have an opportunity to further study the debris field and its effects on asteroid motion. Farnham highlighted the importance of LICIACube’s role in capturing data from the DART impact: “Data gathered from LICIACube provides additional perspectives on impact events, especially as DART was originally designed to solely rely on Earth-based observations. Hera will do the same by giving us another direct view of the impact’s aftermath, relying on the predictions we’ve made using data gathered from DART.”

As new data from Hera becomes available, it will refine our understanding of how asteroid deflection works in practice. This data will be crucial in the event that Earth faces a real asteroid threat. Sunshine warned, “If an asteroid was tumbling toward us, and we knew we had to move it a specific amount to prevent it from hitting Earth, then all these subtleties become very, very important. You can think of it as a cosmic pool game. We might miss the pocket if we don’t consider all the variables.”

