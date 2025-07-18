Mysterious Book with a Shocking Secret Binding Reappears After 200 Years

A chilling rediscovery has been made at Moyse’s Hall Museum in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, where a macabre book, bound in human skin, has resurfaced. The book, a grim historical artifact, is believed to be bound in the skin of William Corder, one of the most infamous murderers in British history. Corder was convicted of the Red Barn Murder in 1827, where he murdered his lover, Maria Marten.

The Dark History Behind the Book

According to The Guardian, the tale of the Red Barn Murder is as unsettling as it is tragic. William Corder, a farmer with a reputation for deceit, lured Maria Marten to the Red Barn in Polstead under the false pretense of eloping. Once there, Corder killed her and hid her body in the barn, making excuses for her disappearance. After her stepmother had disturbing dreams, the authorities were led to the barn, where Marten’s body was found.

The subsequent trial of William Corder captivated the public, with thousands attending his execution in 1828. After his hanging, the gruesome details continued: Corder’s body was dissected, and his skin was used to bind an account of his murder. The book, titled An Authentic and Faithful History of the Mysterious Murder of Maria Marten, has been on display at Moyse’s Hall Museum since 1933.

Rediscovery of the Forgotten Volume

In an unexpected twist, another book bound in Corder’s skin has recently been rediscovered in the museum’s office. During a routine cataloging process, staff found the long-forgotten volume sitting quietly on a shelf. Unlike the first, which is entirely bound in human skin, this second book only has skin on the spine and corners.

The rediscovered book had remained largely forgotten, categorized as a “museum loss,” and was not part of the museum’s official collection. The museum’s heritage officer, Dan Clarke, explained that “things like this happen sometimes,” referring to the occasional misplacement of items in large collections. The fact that this book sat undisturbed for years among other volumes on an office shelf emphasizes the bizarre nature of its preservation.

Credit: Moyse’s Hall Museum

A Macabre Tradition

The two books now sit side by side, offering a fascinating yet unsettling window into 19th-century justice and the macabre practice of using human remains in the production of books. While one book is fully bound in skin, the second — despite only using skin on the spine and corners — is just as chilling. Visual comparisons between the two suggest that they both originate from Corder’s skin.

The practice of anthropodermic bibliopegy, though rare, was not unheard of in the 19th century, particularly among infamous criminals whose trials captured public imagination. Books bound in human skin were considered dark trophies, a way to immortalize the crime in an almost grotesque manner. For some, these books are eerie relics of a grisly past, while others view them as unsettling symbols of posthumous punishment.

Should This Grisly Book Be Displayed?

The rediscovery of the book bound in human skin has ignited debates over the ethics of preserving human remains in museums. While some, like Terry Deary, deem the books “sickening artifacts,” museum staff argue that they are vital for understanding the harsh history of 19th-century criminal justice. Dan Clarke, the museum’s heritage officer, emphasized that the books serve as tools for confronting uncomfortable aspects of history rather than as morbid spectacles.

Clarke noted that while institutions like Harvard have removed similar artifacts, Moyse’s Hall Museum continues to display the books. According to Clarke, “We see human remains in every museum across the country,” and the museum has received no complaints about these books over the past 92 years.

The books now sit alongside other historical artifacts, such as a gibbet cage, further fueling the ongoing debate about how we should approach such disturbing remnants of the past.