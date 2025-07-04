At 4.20m, the Largest Great White Shark Ever Tracked Is Heading Toward U.S. Shores – What’s at Risk?

The waters of the East Coast are no strangers to the presence of sharks, but a recent discovery has caught the attention of scientists and beachgoers alike. A massive predator, whose size and movements are unlike any previously recorded, is currently making its way closer to the shores of the United States. Researchers are now closely monitoring its migration, hoping to uncover critical insights about the behavior of one of the ocean’s most feared and majestic creatures.

Tracking the Giant: Meet ‘Contender’

In January 2025, researchers from the OCEARCH organization tagged a remarkable male great white shark off the coast of Jacksonville, Florida, between the states of Florida and Georgia. Named Contender, this adult shark measures an extraordinary 4.2 meters in length and weighs an estimated 750 kg. Its size alone sets Contender apart, as it is the largest male great white shark ever tracked in the Northwestern Atlantic region.

Since being tagged, Contender has traveled approximately 3,000 kilometers across the ocean, which has provided scientists with valuable data about its migration and feeding patterns. This research is crucial, as it will help experts understand the migratory behaviors of adult great white sharks, which remain poorly documented.

A Surprising Approach to Shore

While Contender’s journey has mostly taken it further from land, its recent movements are raising concerns among local authorities and experts. In early June 2025, after a month-long absence from radar, the shark was detected once again off the coast of North Carolina. This time, however, it was much closer to shore, near the Pamlico Sound lagoon, an area frequented by both locals and tourists. Although Contender has not exhibited aggressive behavior, its proximity to such a populated area has led experts to issue a cautionary statement to beachgoers.

Contender is the largest male white shark ever caught, SPOT tagged, released and now studied in the NW Atlantic white shark population!



Follow Contender’s journey on the OCEARCH Global Shark Tracker https://t.co/aX9r6wu2VQ#OCEARCH #SharkTracker #WhiteSharks #FactsOverFear pic.twitter.com/faGZPTHdmk — OCEARCH (@OCEARCH) February 5, 2025

John Tyminski, a data specialist at OCEARCH, reassured the public by saying, “The chances of Contender approaching a heavily trafficked beach are relatively low, but it’s still a possibility.” He went on to explain that sharks like Contender tend to follow the movements of their prey—such as seals and schools of fish—which can bring them closer to shore. This creates a potential risk for swimmers, especially when environmental conditions favor such movements.

Ongoing Research and Migration Insights

Researchers from OCEARCH are closely monitoring Contender’s path using satellite technology. The shark’s tag emits signals whenever it surfaces, providing intermittent updates on its location. While this method of tracking is invaluable, it is not without limitations, as the signals are sporadic. Despite these challenges, the data gathered so far is critical to understanding the long-distance movements of great white sharks, particularly during the key summer feeding season.

The data collected from Contender’s journey could also shed light on the feeding hotspots where great whites congregate. For instance, researchers are closely watching areas like Cape Cod in Massachusetts and Nova Scotia in Canada, which are known to host large numbers of great whites during the summer months. By tracking Contender’s movements, scientists hope to gain a clearer picture of the feeding patterns and migration routes of these elusive predators.