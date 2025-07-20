Astronomers Just Unveiled a Mysterious Object in the Outer Solar System—And It’s Locked in a Dance with Neptune

Astronomers have made an extraordinary discovery at the outer edge of our solar system—a strange space rock that dances in perfect rhythm with Neptune. The object, named 2020 VN40, is part of a group of distant celestial bodies called trans-Neptunian objects (TNOs). This latest find reveals that the distant reaches of our solar system are more dynamic than we ever thought.

A Unique Orbital Rhythm

The object 2020 VN40 has one of the most unusual orbits ever observed. It orbits the Sun once every ten orbits of Neptune. Considering a single year on Neptune lasts a staggering 164.8 Earth years, that means 2020 VN40 takes around 1,648 years (or 19,776 months) to complete its full orbit.

Researchers of the study was published in The Planetary Science Journal on July 7, suggest that this rhythmic orbit might have formed after 2020 VN40 was temporarily trapped by Neptune’s gravity. “This is a big step in understanding the outer solar system,” said Rosemary Pike, team leader from the Center for Astrophysics | Harvard & Smithsonian. The discovery could be pivotal in unraveling the mysteries of distant solar system objects and may offer valuable insights into how the entire solar system evolved.

How It Was Discovered?

The orbital dance of 2020 VN40 was revealed through data collected by the Large inclination Distant Objects (LiDO) survey, which is designed to explore the far reaches of the solar system. The survey uses the Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope, along with support from the Gemini Observatory and Walter Baade Telescope, to locate objects in highly inclined orbits that extend far above and below the plane of Earth’s orbit. These regions are some of the least explored areas of the solar system.

“We’ve learned how many small bodies exist in these large, tilted orbits,” said Samantha Lawler, a researcher from the University of Regina and a member of the LiDO team. The survey continues to shed light on these objects, uncovering new discoveries that challenge conventional understandings of the solar system.

The Strangeness of 2020 VN40’s Orbit

One of the most fascinating aspects of 2020 VN40’s orbit is its resonance with Neptune. While most other objects in similar orbital resonance with Neptune make their closest approach to the Sun when Neptune is at its greatest distance (aphelion), 2020 VN40 defies this trend. It reaches its perihelion (the closest approach to the Sun) when Neptune is near its own perihelion, making the two objects sync up in an unexpected way.

This highly tilted orbit places 2020 VN40 an average of 140 times farther from the Sun than Earth. From the perspective of the solar system’s plane, the TNO is positioned far below the ecliptic, making its relationship with Neptune even more fascinating.

Unlike other objects in similar resonance, which remain within the plane of the solar system, 2020 VN40’s path brings it far outside these usual confines. As Ruth Murray-Clay, a scientist at the University of California Santa Cruz, put it: “This new motion is like finding a hidden rhythm in a song we thought we knew.”

Astronomers have discovered a rare trans-Neptunian object named 2020 VN₄₀ that orbits the Sun in a unique 10:1 resonance with Neptune, meaning it completes one orbit for every ten made by Neptune.



The Search Continues

This discovery of 2020 VN40 has prompted a new wave of interest in the search for similar objects in the outer solar system. The newly operational Vera C. Rubin Observatory will play a key role in identifying more objects like 2020 VN40, expanding our knowledge of the distant regions of space.

“This is just the beginning,” said Kathryn Volk, a researcher at the Planetary Science Institute. “We’re opening a new window into the solar system’s past.” As this hunt for more TNOs intensifies, scientists are hopeful that more discoveries will follow, revealing even more about the mysterious and remote regions of our cosmic neighborhood.