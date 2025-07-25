Astronomers Just Found a Planet That Might Split Into Two Different Worlds

A newly discovered exoplanet may offer astronomers a rare look at how planetary evolution unfolds, revealing the processes that transform young, hydrogen-rich worlds into either gas-shrouded mini-Neptunes or dense rocky super-Earths. The planet, named V1298 Tau b, appears to occupy a “missing link” stage of planetary development, according to new James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) observations.

A Proto-Sub-Neptune With Uncertain Fate

Located in a young star system roughly 10 to 30 million years old, V1298 Tau b is still undergoing key changes in its structure and atmosphere. Astronomers believe it could ultimately become one of two planetary types: a sub-Neptune, which has a thick gaseous envelope like Neptune, or a super-Earth, a rocky planet larger than our own.

Its mass is estimated to be several times that of Earth but still smaller than Neptune’s 17 Earth masses. While the planet’s overall size and mass put it in a familiar category, its interior heat and atmospheric composition suggest a unique evolutionary path.

Unexpected Atmospheric Clarity And Low Metal Content

Using JWST’s powerful infrared instruments, the team studied molecular signatures in the planet’s atmosphere, targeting compounds like water vapor (H₂O), methane (CH₄), carbon dioxide (CO₂), carbon monoxide (CO), and sulfur dioxide (SO₂). These measurements revealed a surprisingly clear atmosphere dominated by hydrogen, with 100 times less methane than expected and an overall metal content significantly lower than that of more mature sub-Neptunes.

In astronomical terms, metals refer to all elements heavier than helium. While mature sub-Neptunes often show metal-enriched atmospheres, V1298 Tau b does not — a feature that could either indicate an early formation stage or an entirely different evolutionary trajectory.

Lead researcher Saugata Barat from the University of Amsterdam explained that the findings indicate the planet’s evolution is “still unfolding and will potentially transform the atmospheric composition of this planet with age.” He added that the JWST’s capability to access multiple molecular absorption features in the near-infrared was crucial to precisely constrain the planet’s mass and atmospheric makeup.

Credit: Jean-Michel Désert/ Saugata Barat/ Kamalika Chakraborty

Rapid Transformation Or Atmospheric Loss

Simulations conducted by the research team suggest V1298 Tau b could develop in one of several directions. In some scenarios, the planet gradually becomes a classic sub-Neptune. In others, it loses its gaseous envelope quickly — in as little as 7.5 million years — leaving behind a rocky core that more closely resembles a super-Earth.

The diversity in potential outcomes highlights how dynamic and unpredictable planet formation can be, especially during the earliest phases. As co-author Jean-Michel Désert, also from the University of Amsterdam, noted, “these findings challenge our understanding of how sub-Neptune planets form and evolve.” He emphasized that young planets like V1298 Tau b may have atmospheres that are markedly different from those of their older, billion-year-old counterparts.

More Exoplanets To Be Observed

The research team is now co-leading a large-scale JWST program to observe a group of seven young exoplanets, each ranging in age from 20 to 200 million years. These observations aim to track how planetary atmospheres change over time and shed light on the wide variety of evolutionary paths that young planets can take.