Astronomers Just Found the Fastest Winds Ever Recorded – And They’re on Another Planet

Astronomers have just made an extraordinary discovery on the exoplanet WASP-127b: winds reaching a staggering 20,500 miles per hour (33,000 km/h), setting a new record for the highest wind speeds ever recorded on a planet. These supersonic gales are moving at speeds seven times faster than a fighter jet and complete a full orbit of the planet in less than a day.

Unprecedented Wind Speeds on WASP-127b

The supersonic winds on WASP-127b were detected by a team of researchers led by Lisa Nortmann from the University of Göttingen. Nortmann explained, “There is an extremely fast circumplanetary jet wind found on the planet. The velocity of the winds is surprisingly high.” These winds, which hug the planet’s equator, are unlike anything observed in our solar system. WASP-127b, a hot Jupiter located 520 light-years from Earth in the Virgo constellation, is a gas giant that orbits very close to its parent star. This proximity results in extreme temperatures, causing the planet’s atmosphere to puff up and expand.

WASP-127b’s low mass and inflated atmosphere allow light from its parent star to penetrate deeply, creating stark temperature contrasts between the planet’s day and night sides. These conditions make the planet an ideal candidate for atmospheric study, revealing unexpected and extreme weather patterns. With a diameter 30 percent larger than Jupiter‘s, but only one-sixth its mass, the planet exhibits a marshmallow-like density that further contributes to its unusual characteristics.

Tracking the Winds with Spectroscopy

To measure these extraordinary winds, the research team used transmission spectroscopy, a technique that examines how starlight passes through the planet’s atmosphere. As light filters through the atmosphere, molecules such as water and carbon monoxide leave distinctive fingerprints that shift in wavelength. These shifts revealed two clear Doppler peaks, which indicated the movement of the winds and their astonishing speed. Scientists were able to measure the jet’s velocity, which reached Mach 3—well above the speed of sound in the planet’s hot, hydrogen-helium atmosphere.

The researchers also found that the planet’s winds are traveling six times faster than expected based on the planet’s tidally locked rotation. While the planet rotates once per orbit, which would normally result in an equatorial speed of about 1 mile per second (1.6 km/s), the measured winds reached 5.6 miles per second (9 km/s). This speed is nearly six times faster than the planet’s rotational pace, further emphasizing the intensity of the wind currents.

The Role of WASP-127b’s Puffy Atmosphere

WASP-127b’s puffy atmosphere plays a crucial role in the development of these extreme winds. The temperature differences between the planet’s day and night sides drive the movement of air, creating a constant eastward flow of wind. The planet’s low gravity also contributes to this accelerated airflow, reducing friction and allowing the air to move at extraordinary speeds. These conditions create an equatorial jet stream that dominates the planet’s climate, pushing warm air eastward across the planet before it can cool.

Interestingly, WASP-127b’s poles appear to have little effect on the planet’s atmosphere. The researchers found that the poles contribute almost nothing to the planet’s transmission spectrum, suggesting that they may be obscured by thick clouds or that they are cooler than the equator. This pattern fits with predictions from general circulation models, where the equator experiences more turbulent, superheated motion, while the poles remain cooler and more stable.

Shaping Future Planetary Climate Models

This discovery challenges our understanding of planetary weather systems and will influence future climate models for gas giants. Scientists believe that superrotation, where winds exceed the rotational speed of the planet, may be a common feature of closely orbiting gas giants like WASP-127b. The discovery suggests that the dynamics of planetary atmospheres may be vastly different from what we see on Earth, with winds playing a major role in global heat flow and weather systems.

Also, the study revealed key details about WASP-127b’s chemical composition. The researchers measured the planet’s carbon-to-oxygen (C/O) ratio and metallicity, which were found to match levels similar to those of the Sun. This contradicts earlier predictions that suggested the planet might have a carbon-depleted atmosphere, indicating that the planet’s formation and migration may have occurred differently than originally thought.