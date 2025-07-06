Astronaut Captures an Immense and Very Rare Energy Jet Above Earth—A Never-Before-Seen Phenomenon From Space!

In early July 2025, an extraordinary event in Earth’s upper atmosphere was photographed by astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS). This rare occurrence, which unfolded about 400 kilometers above the planet’s surface, has caught the attention of scientists and meteorologists worldwide. The photograph, taken by astronaut Nichole Ayers, depicts an awe-inspiring phenomenon with colors ranging from vivid reds to cool blues. This fleeting burst of energy, visible only from the heights of space, provides valuable insight into high-altitude electrical activity.

A Glimpse into Earth’s High Atmosphere

The image shared by Ayers shows a large, colorful lightning-like phenomenon, resembling an intense burst of energy that seems to strike the Earth below. What makes this event exceptional is the series of colors displayed in the jet, transitioning from pinkish-red to white, accompanied by shades of violet and blue. At the lower part of the phenomenon, it appears as if the energy jet is connecting with Earth, casting a bright glow into the clouds beneath.

This event, known as a sprite or farfadet, is one of the rarest types of Transient Luminous Events (TLEs). These phenomena occur high in the atmosphere, above typical thunderstorms, and are triggered by intense electrical activity from storms below. Unlike regular lightning that happens within the troposphere, sprites occur in the mesosphere, at altitudes ranging from 50 to 80 kilometers.

Just. Wow. As we went over Mexico and the U.S. this morning, I caught this sprite.



Sprites are TLEs or Transient Luminous Events, that happen above the clouds and are triggered by intense electrical activity in the thunderstorms below. We have a great view above the clouds, so… pic.twitter.com/dCqIrn3vrA — Nichole “Vapor” Ayers (@Astro_Ayers) July 3, 2025

Transient Luminous Events: An Atmospheric Enigma

Transient Luminous Events, or TLEs, are brief flashes of light that can take several forms, including sprites, elves, and jets. While these high-atmosphere phenomena have been studied for years, they remain elusive and difficult to capture, given their rapid occurrence and high altitude. The sprite witnessed by Ayers was particularly rare and provided scientists with an unprecedented view of an event that often lasts for only a fraction of a second.

TLEs occur in regions well above the thunderstorms that generate them, typically in the mesosphere, which lies between the stratosphere and the thermosphere. These jets, which can travel from 10 to 145 kilometers per second, form a bridge between the thunderstorm below and the higher layers of the atmosphere. Despite their brief duration, these events are incredibly energetic, creating light displays that can be both visually spectacular and scientifically informative.

The different forms of TLEs. Credit: Wikimedia/CC/Abestrobi

The Challenge of Capturing High-Altitude Lightning

Capturing a clear photograph of a high-altitude lightning phenomenon is no easy task. These events are often invisible from the ground and can be difficult to track due to their brief nature. They last only a few tenths of a second, making them a challenge to document, even when astronauts or satellites are in the right place at the right time. The photograph taken by Nichole Ayers is considered one of the most detailed images ever captured of a giant jet.

The transient light event photographed by Thomas Pesquet. Credit: ESA/NASA-T. Pesquet

Meteorologist Matthew Cappucci described the photo as the “clearest photo ever taken of a gigantic jet seen from above.” The rare clarity of this image is critical to advancing scientific understanding of TLEs, which have been difficult to study due to their elusive nature. These energetic jets can reach altitudes of 80 to 95 kilometers, bridging the gap between thunderclouds and the higher layers of the atmosphere, and providing new insights into the interactions between electrical storms and the upper atmosphere.

A Valuable Contribution to Atmospheric Research

This photo, captured while the ISS was over Mexico and the southern United States, is not just a remarkable visual spectacle but also a critical contribution to atmospheric science. The photograph provides an exceptional view of a giant jet, which forms a part of the broader category of high-altitude lightning phenomena. Scientists hope that studying this and similar images will help deepen their understanding of the formation, characteristics, and behavior of TLEs, ultimately enhancing our knowledge of these mysterious and dynamic events.

This rare image is not the first of its kind. In 2021, astronaut Thomas Pesquet also captured a similar event, though without the same level of detail. However, Ayers’ photograph stands out for its sharpness and clarity, offering a much clearer view of this rare phenomenon. It will likely be a key reference for future research on high-atmosphere electrical phenomena and their relationship to the storms below.

