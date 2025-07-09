Astronaut Calls Satellite ‘Impossible’—Is This the End of Space Exploration?

Stephen Robinson, a seasoned NASA astronaut with an impressive career spanning four shuttle missions and three spacewalks, was left astounded in 2024 when he encountered a bold new satellite project. Robinson, who serves as the director of the Center for Space Exploration Research at UC Davis, had seen countless technological innovations in his 36 years in the space industry. However, when Proteus Space—a Los Angeles-based startup—pitched its satellite, Robinson described it as “impossible.”

A Groundbreaking Achievement

Proteus, founded just a few years earlier, proposed launching a satellite into space only 13 months after the project received approval. For Robinson, who has witnessed many ambitious endeavors in space technology, this timeline sounded too good to be true. Yet, by June 2025, Proteus had successfully built the satellite in just eight months, touting it as the fastest launch-qualified satellite ever produced.

According to Phys.org, the sheer speed of the project surprised many in the space community, including Robinson. “I’ve been in the space business for a long time, and I’ve never seen anybody do something like this before this quickly,” Robinson said.

As the principal investigator for the UC Davis branch of the project, Robinson worked alongside the team to develop a crucial component of the satellite—a payload that could predict the satellite’s power system’s future states. The payload designed by Robinson and his team models the satellite’s power system, analyzing various factors to predict its future condition.

This type of technology could play a pivotal role in deep space missions, where long communication delays between spacecraft and mission control would make it challenging to address problems in real time. “The concept is nothing new,” Robinson explained, “What’s new is that it’s actually happening on the spacecraft itself.”

Proteus Space and its AI-driven Approach

Proteus Space’s revolutionary approach to satellite construction relies heavily on artificial intelligence. The startup employs software that analyzes various factors—cost, size, reliability—and quickly generates multiple satellite configurations. CEO David Kervin highlighted the software’s ability to process 2,300 possible configurations in just ten minutes, allowing for rapid and flexible satellite design.

This advanced use of AI technology is central to Proteus’ mission of reducing the time and cost of building satellites. Robinson explained the process in simpler terms: “It’s kind of like building a house. The bathroom can be over there and the garage can be over here, or maybe you want the garage over here, that makes the bathroom go over here.”

The Team Behind the Technology

Robinson’s lab was led by Adam Zufall, an aerospace engineer with NASA experience who brought invaluable expertise to the project. Zufall, a Ph.D. student, explained that his experience at NASA helped him develop the skills necessary to work on a satellite mission. “The central concept in engineering is being frustrated by building something,” Zufall said. “You just can’t get that when you’re completely in the classroom.”

Zufall’s real-world experience and his ability to work with experts from various fields made him a key figure in the project. Robinson praised his efforts, calling him a “spectacular project manager” and lauding his ability to motivate the team and manage complex tasks.

As with any complex engineering project, testing was one of the most critical challenges. Zufall’s background in testing spacecraft technology allowed him to help the team work quickly while ensuring the satellite was tested effectively, even though it couldn’t be tested in a real space environment.

Proteus Space’s ability to combine advanced software with expert human experience makes this satellite project one of the most innovative endeavors in the industry. Robinson, who also serves as an advisor for Proteus, emphasized how this collaboration between technology and human expertise reduces the risks associated with satellite construction while speeding up the process.