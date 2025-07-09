Artificial Solar Eclipses Could Unlock the Sun’s Deepest Secrets

A groundbreaking new mission may soon allow scientists to study the sun’s corona with unprecedented clarity. The Moon-Enabled Sun Occultation Mission (MESOM), a proposal from a group of researchers from the Mullard Space Science Laboratory at University College London (UCL) and Aberystwyth University, aims to simulate solar eclipses in space. This project is being presented at the Royal Astronomical Society’s National Astronomy Meeting (NAM 2025), where it has garnered significant attention from the scientific community. MESOM promises to give scientists insights into the sun’s atmosphere and solar phenomena in ways never before possible—helping to understand phenomena such as solar flares, coronal mass ejections, and space weather. If approved by the European Space Agency (ESA), MESOM could be launched by 2028, opening the door to space weather forecasting advancements and offering valuable data about our star.

A New Approach to Solar Studies

The Moon-Enabled Sun Occultation Mission proposes a novel method for studying the sun’s innermost atmosphere, the corona, which is typically visible only during total solar eclipses on Earth. The team behind MESOM plans to place a small satellite into a special orbit that aligns it with the moon’s shadow approximately once every 29.6 days. This alignment would mimic total solar eclipses, but from space, allowing for far longer observational periods—up to 48 minutes at a time. For comparison, total eclipses seen from Earth typically last only a few minutes. By recreating these solar eclipse-like conditions in space, MESOM could drastically improve our understanding of solar phenomena, especially those that influence space weather and affect satellite systems on Earth.

The MESOM mission would give scientists a unique opportunity to study the solar corona closer than ever before. Unlike previous solar missions, MESOM would operate below 1.02 solar radii, reaching as close as 710,000 km from the sun’s surface—56,000 km closer than the ESA’s Proba-3 mission. This proximity to the sun, combined with the extended viewing periods, would allow for much more detailed data collection, offering a fresh perspective on solar dynamics and magnetic fields that are otherwise difficult to capture.

Understanding Solar Weather and Its Impact

The solar corona plays a critical role in the dynamics of space weather, influencing phenomena like solar flares and coronal mass ejections. These events can disrupt satellites, power grids, and communication systems on Earth, making their study a key priority for scientists. As Dr. Nicola Baresi, a co-investigator on the project, explained, “When the sun is near the orbital plane of the moon, we can experience total eclipses as long as 48 minutes, which would enable unprecedented and prolonged measurements of physical processes from which adverse space weather events, namely solar flares and coronal mass ejections, may originate.” By gaining a better understanding of these processes, scientists hope to improve predictions of solar storms and space weather events that impact modern technology.

The MESOM satellite would carry a suite of advanced instruments, including a high-resolution coronal imager that will capture detailed images of the solar atmosphere, and a corona mass spectrometer to analyze the composition and properties of coronal plasma. The mission will also feature a spectropolarimeter to study the magnetic fields around the sun. These instruments are designed to provide unrivaled data on the corona and its effects on space weather, providing researchers with the tools to decode the sun’s many secrets.