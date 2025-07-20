Are Your Eyes Shaped Like a Football? Here’s What 40% of People Don’t Realize

If you’ve ever gone to the optometrist and been told that your eyes aren’t perfectly round, you’re not alone. According to a report published in Science Direct, approximately 40% of people worldwide experience a condition called astigmatism.

What Is Astigmatism?

Astigmatism is a type of refractive error in the eye where the cornea or lens is not evenly round. Normally, the cornea should be perfectly spherical to allow light entering the eye to focus correctly on the retina, forming a clear image. However, in people with astigmatism, the cornea or lens is shaped more like an oval or a football, distorting the light entering the eye.

How Does Astigmatism Affect Your Eyes?

Astigmatism can cause a range of visual problems, including blurred or distorted vision, double vision, and difficulty focusing. People with astigmatism may also experience increased sensitivity to bright lights or have trouble distinguishing between shades of contrast. The condition can develop gradually over time, and its severity can range from mild to more pronounced, causing noticeable discomfort, especially in low-light situations.

Regular vs. Irregular Astigmatism

There are two primary types of astigmatism: regular and irregular. Regular astigmatism is the most common and occurs when the cornea is oval in shape. It is often genetically inherited and can be corrected with glasses or contact lenses. Irregular astigmatism, however, is rarer and usually results from scarring, growths, or conditions like keratoconus, where the cornea weakens and becomes cone-shaped. Irregular astigmatism often requires specialized contact lenses or, in severe cases, surgery.

How Astigmatism Is Diagnosed

Astigmatism is typically detected during a routine eye exam. Optometrists use a test called refraction, where different lenses are placed in front of the eye to determine the correct prescription for glasses. For irregular astigmatism, a more advanced test known as corneal topography may be used. This procedure maps the surface of the cornea, identifying irregularities that contribute to the visual distortion.

Can Astigmatism Be Treated?

The good news is that astigmatism can be treated. For regular astigmatism, the most common corrective solution is the use of cylindrical lenses, either in glasses or contact lenses, to compensate for the uneven curvature. In some cases, laser eye surgery like LASIK can be used to reshape the cornea for more permanent correction. Orthokeratology is another option, involving the use of hard contact lenses worn overnight to reshape the cornea temporarily, allowing the wearer to be free of glasses during the day.

What You Need to Know About Astigmatism in Children

Astigmatism can be diagnosed at any age, including in children. While it’s not dangerous in itself, untreated astigmatism in children can cause significant developmental challenges. If a child’s vision is blurred or distorted due to astigmatism, it can affect their learning, performance in sports, and overall quality of life.

If severe astigmatism is left untreated, it can lead to lazy eye (amblyopia) or eye turns (strabismus). Regular eye exams are crucial to detect and correct astigmatism early, ensuring children have the opportunity to develop clear vision.