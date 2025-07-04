Archaeologists Unearthed a 2,000-Year-Old Shipwreck Off Turkey’s Coast—Perfectly Preserved Ceramics Inside

An extraordinary discovery has recently come to light off the coast of Adrasan, Turkey, offering a rare and well-preserved glimpse into ancient maritime trade. The discovery, located between 120 and 150 feet (approximately 46 meters) deep, is providing archaeologists with invaluable insights into the world of Hellenistic and Roman commerce. This find not only highlights the extent of ancient trade networks but also provides new perspectives on ancient production and packaging techniques.

Preserved ceramics reveal advanced maritime techniques

The shipwreck, believed to date back to the Late Hellenistic–Early Roman period, contains a remarkable cargo of ceramics, including bowls, plates, trays, and pots. What sets this discovery apart is the exceptional preservation of the ceramics, which were stacked in their original arrangement when the ship sank over 2,000 years ago.

Covered in raw clay as a protective measure, the ceramics have been shielded from corrosion, preserving their designs and colors in a way never before seen on such a large scale. This technique acted as a natural sealant, ensuring the items survived the harsh marine environment and centuries of erosion.

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, who personally visited the site, described the find as “a discovery like no other in the world.” He emphasized that the cargo’s pristine condition is not only a treasure for Turkey but for global cultural heritage as well. According to the Minister, the ceramics found aboard this ancient vessel reached the present day without any damage to their patterns, highlighting the ingenuity of ancient preservation techniques.

Unveiling ancient trade and logistics strategies

With over 400 shipwrecks already discovered between the ancient cities of Patara and Mersin, the Adrasan wreck offers further proof of the vast maritime commerce that once flourished in the eastern Mediterranean. Archaeologists believe the ship was headed to deliver consumer goods, and the intact cargo offers new insights into ancient storage, packaging, and logistical strategies. The organization and arrangement of the ceramics suggest that ancient trade vessels employed sophisticated methods to secure and transport goods across the sea.

The state of preservation of the shipwreck also opens up new opportunities for archaeological research. Researchers now have the rare chance to study the objects in their original shipping position, shedding light on the practical aspects of ancient trade and helping to better understand how items were stored and transported in the ancient world.

A promising future for underwater archaeology

In the coming months, some of the artifacts from the Adrasan shipwreck will be exhibited in the Mediterranean Underwater Archaeology Museum, which is being constructed in the Kemer Idyros region.

This museum will provide a space to showcase the rich history of underwater archaeological finds from the region. Once the excavation is completed, the site, also known as the “Ceramic Sink,” will be made available for diving tourism, allowing the public to explore the wreck firsthand.