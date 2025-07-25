Archaeologists Uncover Evidence of High-Tech Machines Used by Ancient Egyptians to Build the Pyramids—Thousands of Years Ahead of Their Time

New research has recently shaken up the long-held ideas about how the ancient Egyptians built the Great Pyramids. While the traditional belief suggests the massive stone blocks were hauled up massive ramps by thousands of workers, a groundbreaking theory now suggests that the Egyptians may have used a hydraulic lift system instead—an advanced technology that could have enabled the construction of the pyramids with incredible precision.

This new theory comes from a team of French researchers, led by Xavier Landreau, who published their findings in PLOS ONE. Their research suggests that the Step Pyramid of Djoser, built around 2680 BC, was constructed with the help of water-powered engineering. Let’s take a deeper dive into this exciting theory and what it could mean for our understanding of ancient Egyptian technology.

Hydraulic Lifts Over Ramps

For over a century, historians and archaeologists have agreed that the Egyptian pyramids were built using ramps—large mudbrick structures that allowed workers to haul massive stone blocks into place. But Landreau’s team challenges this idea with a bold new theory: the construction of the pyramids may have involved a hydraulic lift system powered by water.

Their research found evidence of an advanced system that could have raised the blocks from the core of the pyramid. The theory hinges on the idea that rather than lifting stones up steep ramps, the Egyptians might have floated them up using hydraulic pressure. This “volcano construction” technique, as they call it, would have involved lifting the stones using water to create buoyancy inside the pyramid’s central shafts, allowing blocks to be placed with great precision.

The team’s investigation focused on several features of the Saqqara Plateau, where the Step Pyramid stands. They looked at topography, hydrology, and even satellite imagery, which led them to suggest that ancient Egyptians could have harnessed water from nearby wadis (ephemeral streams) to power these hydraulic systems.

On the possible use of hydraulic force to assist with building the step pyramid of saqqara. Credit: Landreau et all/PLOS ONE

The Hydraulic Components: Gisr el-Mudir and the Dry Moat

A crucial part of this theory is the Gisr el-Mudir structure, a massive enclosure west of the pyramid that has puzzled archaeologists for years. The researchers propose that this structure wasn’t just a ceremonial or decorative feature, but rather a functional check dam designed to trap sediment and manage water flow. By regulating the flow of water from the nearby Abusir Wadi, the enclosure could have ensured a steady supply of water to power the hydraulic system used to lift the stones.

This theory gains further support from the Dry Moat that surrounds the pyramid. Originally thought to be purely symbolic, the moat may have been an active water filtration system, helping to clean the water before it was used in the pyramid’s construction. By examining the structure of the moat and the presence of deep rock-cut compartments, the team concludes that it may have functioned as part of a larger water management system, controlling both the water quality and its flow to the pyramid’s central shafts.

Together, these structures suggest that water wasn’t just a passive part of the environment in ancient Egypt—it may have been a crucial part of the engineering tools used to build the monumental pyramids.

A map of the area featuring the water course to the Step Pyramid; bottom – a diagram of the identified building process. Credit: Landreau et all/PLOS ONE

The Evolution of Egyptian Hydraulic Engineering

Egyptians were no strangers to hydraulic engineering. They mastered the art of using waterways for irrigation, transportation, and even for lifting heavy objects, such as transporting large stone blocks via barges. However, the discovery of a hydraulic lift system within the Step Pyramid suggests that their technological prowess may have been even greater than we realized.

Landreau and his team argue that this form of hydraulic engineering would have been far ahead of its time, potentially predating any known water-lifting technology by thousands of years. If proven true, this would add a remarkable layer to our understanding of ancient Egyptian innovation, showing how the Egyptians may have developed technology far ahead of its time.

The findings also suggest that the pyramid builders could have achieved extraordinary levels of precision, which is evident in the meticulously crafted stone blocks and the internal architecture of the Step Pyramid. The shafts and tunnels inside the pyramid display an alignment and level of precision that would have been nearly impossible to achieve without advanced planning tools and construction techniques.

Unanswered Questions and the Need for Further Exploration

While the hydraulic lift theory is exciting, it remains unconfirmed. The absence of King Djoser’s remains inside the pyramid and the lack of typical funerary inscriptions fuel speculation that the pyramid may have served a more practical, perhaps even mechanical, purpose than initially thought. If the hydraulic lift system theory holds up, it could reshape the historical understanding of pyramid construction and possibly explain some of the architectural anomalies within the Step Pyramid complex.

The researchers call for more excavations, particularly around the connections between the Dry Moat, Gisr el-Mudir, and the pyramid’s internal shafts. These excavations could provide more concrete evidence to support the idea that hydraulic systems played a significant role in pyramid construction.

As the research into these ancient technologies continues, we may find that the pyramids were built not only with human ingenuity and determination but also with the help of water—a resource that, in ancient Egypt, was likely seen as both a gift and a tool for monumental achievements.