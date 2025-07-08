Archaeologists Found a Monument That Shouldn’t Even Exist

Archaeologists working near Marliens, a small commune east of Dijon in France, have uncovered a vast and intricate monument that spans multiple prehistoric periods, potentially reshaping our understanding of early European civilizations. The French National Institute for Preventive Archaeological Research (INRAP) has called the find “unprecedented,” highlighting the discovery of a complex arrangement of ancient enclosures that appear to have served diverse functions across thousands of years.

Three Interlocking Structures Unlike Any Seen Before

The oldest part of the site features a monument composed of three interconnected enclosures, each unique in shape and size. At its core lies a circular enclosure measuring approximately 36 feet in diameter. To the north, it connects to a smaller, horseshoe-shaped structure stretching 26 feet. To the south, another circular design remains partially open yet still integrated with the main enclosure.

What makes this layout particularly striking is that all three enclosures appear to be synchronously designed and constructed. Archaeologists believe that the gravel layers surrounding the side enclosures suggest the presence of a surrounding fence. “This type of monument seems unprecedented, and currently no comparison has been possible,” the team emphasized in their published statement. The sheer originality of the configuration sets it apart from previously documented Neolithic structures.

Tools And Artifacts Hint At Neolithic Roots

Several items found within the ditches of these enclosures offer crucial clues about the site’s age and use. Among the discoveries are seven flint arrowheads, two archer’s bracers, a flint lighter, and a copper alloy dagger. These artifacts show signs of having been shaped using cutting tools, a detail that aligns them with the Neolithic period, which spans roughly from 10,000 BC to 2,200 BC.

A particularly intriguing find is an armband with iron oxide traces linked to pyrite, which may have served as a fire-lighting tool. While such items are typically associated with burial practices, researchers remain cautious, noting that no definitive burial context has been confirmed yet. The team plans to use radiocarbon dating to narrow down the timeline and has also highlighted that an analysis of the copper dagger’s alloy could shed light on ancient trade routes or material origins.

Credit: Luc Staniaszek, Inrap

New Layers Of History In One Continuous Site

The Marliens site reveals a history that extends beyond a single era. Not far from the oldest monument, archaeologists have identified another section featuring five additional circular enclosures spread across a 64,000-square-foot plain. These date from approximately 1500 BC to 1300 BC. Four of the enclosures are open, while one is closed. In the ditches of the largest, remains of burials and what appears to be a funeral pyre were found.

Though the region’s acidic soil has prevented the preservation of unburned bones, other objects have offered solid dating evidence. Among these are five copper alloy pins, shards of rare ceramics, and a necklace adorned with 40 amber beads—materials consistent with Bronze Age burial customs.

Credit: Jérôme Berthet, INRAP

A Monument Marked by Trade, Ritual, and Millennia of Change

Roughly 1,300 feet from the Bronze Age section, researchers found signs of First Iron Age occupation, including urns and ornamental burial artifacts. Nearby Early Bronze Age wells add yet another layer to this long-inhabited landscape. Analysis of the clay deposits at the base of these wells may reveal how the valley’s environment evolved throughout the ages, potentially offering a broader ecological context for the site’s long-term human use.

With ongoing scientific analysis of the objects and environmental samples, the research team hopes to “propose a scenario of the evolution of this territory over the ages.”