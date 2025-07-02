Archaeologists Found Bizarre Mummies in China’s Desert

Archaeologists have made an intriguing discovery in the deserts of China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. A number of well-preserved mummies, dating back as far as 2,000 BCE, have been unearthed in the Tarim Basin, and their origins are more surprising than anyone expected. Unlike the traditional mummification methods most commonly associated with Ancient Egypt, these mummies have baffled experts due to their appearance, clothing, and burial customs, which seemed unusual for the region at the time.

An Ancient Puzzle

The mummies were discovered in boat-shaped coffins covered with cow hides, and they were buried with livestock like cattle, sheep, and goats, alongside food products such as wheat, barley, and cheese. These findings suggest a well-established farming culture in the area, yet the mummies themselves wore colorful woolen clothing and displayed features that seemed to suggest a link to distant populations. The presence of these Western features, combined with their unique burial practices, led many researchers to wonder about the people’s true origins and their connection to the surrounding regions.

While the mummies‘ origins were initially unclear, experts have used genetic analysis to reveal startling new details. The study, published in Nature, focused on 13 of the earliest known mummies from the Tarim Basin, dating from around 2,100 to 1,700 BCE. The results pointed to a surprising discovery: the mummies were direct descendants of the Ancient North Eurasians, a group of hunter-gatherers who once inhabited the vast Eurasian steppe and Siberia. This population disappeared roughly 10,000 years ago, but their genetic legacy can still be found in modern populations across Siberia and the Americas.

A Challenging Theory

This genetic analysis contradicts earlier theories about the origins of these mysterious people. Prior to the study, some researchers had suggested that the mummies might have been descendants of herders from the Black Sea region of southern Russia, early farmers from the Iranian Plateau, or Central Asians who migrated across the region. The genetic evidence, however, indicates that the people buried in the Tarim Basin were indigenous to the area, with a long-standing local ancestry. This new insight sheds light on the complex migration patterns of ancient human populations and challenges preconceived notions about the movements of early peoples in Central Asia.

Professor Christina Warinner, one of the authors of the study and a professor of Anthropology at Harvard University, explained the findings: “Despite being genetically isolated, the Bronze Age peoples of the Tarim Basin were remarkably culturally cosmopolitan – they built their cuisine around wheat and dairy from the West Asia, millet from East Asia, and medicinal plants like Ephedra from Central Asia.”

A Cultural Melting Pot

The discovery of the mummies and the analysis of their genetic background provide a unique glimpse into the complexity of life in the Tarim Basin during the Bronze Age. Despite being geographically isolated, the people of the region had access to and were influenced by a wide array of cultures and traditions from distant lands. The presence of West Asian crops and dairy, along with medicinal plants from Central Asia and millet from East Asia, underscores the cosmopolitan nature of their society.

The burial practices, too, reflect an unusual blend of traditions. The boat-shaped coffins, typically found in other parts of the world, further emphasize the cross-cultural connections that these people may have had with different parts of Eurasia.

By piecing together the genetic and cultural evidence, archaeologists are beginning to paint a more detailed picture of the ancient peoples who once lived in the Tarim Basin.