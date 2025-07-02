Archaeologist Claims to Have Found Atlantis Just off the Coast of Spain – Proof Revealed!

A groundbreaking claim from archaeologist and filmmaker Michael Donnellan has reignited the debate surrounding the ancient legend of Atlantis. According to Donnellan, the remains of this long-lost civilization may lie just two miles off the coast of Cádiz, Spain — a city widely considered the oldest in Western Europe. His findings, based on eight years of research and exploration, were unveiled at the Cosmic Summit, a North Carolina conference centered around alternative history.

Sonar Scans Reveal Circular Walls And Canal Networks

Donnellan’s team used sonar and LiDAR technology to survey the seafloor off the Andalusian coast. Their scans revealed long, linear structures arranged in what appear to be concentric circular walls, each rising over 20 feet from the seabed. These massive walls form a pattern that Donnellan says is identical to Plato’s descriptions of Atlantis in his dialogues Timaeus and Critias, written around 360 BC.

The outermost wall, Donnellan reports, shows signs of significant damage, as if it had been pummeled by a massive tsunami racing in from the sea. The second and third rings appear to have been completely displaced, with LiDAR scans capturing clear fractures. Between the walls lie intricately carved canals, and at the very center is a rectangular ruin, which Donnellan believes matches the temple of Poseidon described in the ancient texts.

During over 20 dives, the team uncovered toppled walls, cut channels, and scattered stones, many of which seem to have been hurled from their original locations. Donnellan describes huge rectangular stones, about half the size of a small car, resting on the seafloor, unlike anything found in Roman or Venetian construction. He asserts that this architectural style is much, much older than any known civilization in the region.

Archeologist Michael Donnellan has no doubt: Atlantis was in Doñana National Park, near the Pillars of Hercules, in southern Spain.



Plato describes Atlantis in his dialogues Critias and Timaeaus as a state outside the "Pillars of Hercules" that has conquered much of the… pic.twitter.com/RhxliH6O2R — βόρειος βαρόνος (@BorealBaron) July 30, 2024

A Lost Civilization Beyond The Strait Of Gibraltar?

The geographical context is consistent with Plato’s writings, which describe Atlantis as a powerful island nation located beyond the Pillars of Heracles—the ancient name for the Strait of Gibraltar. According to the philosopher, the Atlanteans built a complex urban center with harbors, palaces, temples, and canals, before a cataclysm destroyed the island “in a day and a night of earthquakes and floods.”

He explains, “It matches everything Plato says verbatim… We know that perfectly well to this day that Gades is the modern-day Cádiz.” His scans of the seafloor also show a central rectangular formation oriented precisely to the cardinal points, mirroring Plato’s claim that the city’s acropolis was “rectangular and for the most part straight and oblong in shape, and it was oriented north-south.”

Near this upper acropolis, the sonar revealed what appear to be building remains. Donnellan said the submerged structures exhibited sharp right angles, flat surfaces, and a uniform width, consistent with cut stones stacked atop one another — a detail he says further strengthens the case for a geometrically planned ancient city.

Matching Plato’s Dimensions And The Mystery Of The Younger Dryas

In the texts, Atlantis is said to measure 3,000 stadia by 2,000 stadia, which translates to approximately 341 by 227 miles — roughly the size of Nevada. Donnellan’s explorations have covered only one quarter of the potential site, but he claims the scale aligns closely with those ancient measurements. While many mainstream scholars remain skeptical, dismissing the Atlantis tale as allegory, Donnellan believes his findings present a compelling reason to revisit that assumption.

The destruction of Atlantis, according to Plato, was sudden and devastating. Donnellan suggests that this event might correspond with the Younger Dryas, a controversial period of sudden climate change and possible cataclysm that ended around 11,600 BC — coincidentally the same time frame Plato attributes to the fall of Atlantis.

Credit: Michael Donnellan

A Doorway To An Ancient Atlantic Culture?

While still subject to verification, Donnellan’s discovery offers a fresh perspective on one of history’s most enduring mysteries. He refers to the site as part of a broader “great ancient Atlantic culture,” a concept he believes could make the notion of Atlantis easier for people to accept over time. “I think that’s a gateway to letting people slowly, over time, take the word Atlantis much more seriously,” he said.

Footage from Donnellan’s upcoming documentary reveals divers exploring murky waters and encountering submerged walls firsthand. Their journey has already exposed countless artifacts, supporting what the archaeologist believes to be an ancient metropolis — one potentially lost to time and now rediscovered beneath the waves of southern Spain.