Antarctica’s Ocean Is Getting Saltier: The End of Sea Ice?

The ocean around Antarctica is changing in unexpected ways. Since 2015, sea ice surrounding the frozen continent has been retreating at a record pace, with losses comparable to the size of Greenland. What’s more surprising is that new satellite data reveals an unsettling trend: the ocean’s surface is becoming saltier, even as sea ice vanishes. This shift is creating a feedback loop that is accelerating the decline of sea ice and could have far-reaching consequences for both the environment and global climate.

The Unexpected Rise in Salinity

The Southern Ocean, which surrounds Antarctica, has long been a subject of scientific study, but monitoring this remote and stormy region is no easy task. For years, scientists have known that the surface waters around Antarctica were getting fresher and colder, a process that helped sea ice expand.

However, data gathered from new European Space Agency satellites and underwater robots has painted a different picture. By combining these high-tech tools, researchers at the University of Southampton, in collaboration with the Barcelona Expert Centre and the European Space Agency, developed new algorithms to track changes in the ocean’s salinity and temperature.

Their study revealed a surprising trend: around 2015, surface salinity in the Southern Ocean began rising sharply, just as sea ice extent began to decline. This was a complete reversal from the previous decades when the surface water had been getting fresher. The finding is alarming because this rising salinity is changing the dynamics of the ocean, with potentially catastrophic effects on both the environment and our understanding of climate change.

How Salinity Is Changing Sea Ice Formation

To understand why rising salinity matters, it’s important to grasp the concept of ocean stratification. Normally, cold, fresh water sits on top of warmer, saltier water below. This layering traps heat in the ocean’s depths, keeping the surface waters cooler and promoting sea ice formation. However, when surface waters become saltier, they become denser, which causes them to sink. This process stirs the ocean’s layers, bringing warmer water from below up to the surface. As a result, heat that was previously trapped deep in the ocean is now rising to the surface, melting sea ice, even in winter.

This process creates a feedback loop that is accelerating the ice melt. As the surface water becomes saltier, it draws up more heat, which further melts the ice, making it harder for new ice to form. The situation is compounded by the fact that this rising salinity is drawing up more salt from deeper layers, reinforcing the cycle. The results are already visible in places like the Maud Rise polynya, a giant hole in the sea ice that reappeared in 2016-2017 after having not been seen since the 1970s. This dramatic hole was nearly four times the size of Wales and served as a glaring sign of the ongoing changes in the Southern Ocean.

Credit: NASA

The Global Impact of Lost Sea Ice

The loss of sea ice around Antarctica is not just a local issue. Sea ice plays a crucial role in regulating the Earth’s climate by reflecting sunlight back into space. Without this ice, more energy remains trapped in the Earth’s system, accelerating global warming. The melting ice also contributes to rising sea levels, which poses a threat to coastal cities around the world. Moreover, less sea ice means less habitat for species like penguins, which rely on the ice for breeding and raising their young.

The impact on marine ecosystems is just as severe. Tiny krill, a vital food source for whales and seals, feed on algae that grow beneath the ice. Without sea ice, entire food webs are disrupted, threatening the survival of many species.

The Antarctic region, once considered a relatively stable frozen zone, is rapidly transforming into a more volatile environment with significant global consequences. Without the proper tools and resources to monitor the situation, scientists risk being caught off guard by the rapidly changing conditions in the Southern Ocean.