1.5-Million-Year-Old Ancient Ice Is Set to Reveal Its Secrets

Scientists have recently received a groundbreaking ice core that could hold the secrets to understanding Earth’s past climate. The ice, which is estimated to be 1.5 million years old or possibly even older, was extracted from deep within the Antarctic ice sheet. This core is the planet’s oldest, and it is set to reveal a wealth of information that could revolutionize our knowledge of climate change.

The Journey of the Ice Core

According to BBC, the ice core arrived in the UK after a multinational effort to extract it from Antarctica. The process of retrieving the core involved drilling through 2.8 kilometers of ice, a task that spanned over four seasons. Once it was extracted, the core was carefully transported by ship, then by cold van, to the British Antarctic Survey’s research facility in Cambridge. The ice was stored in a -23 °C freezer room, where it remains protected under strict safety protocols.

Inside this room, the ice core sits in large boxes, waiting to be studied. The material within the ice is frozen dust, volcanic ash, and even tiny marine algae called diatoms. These particles were trapped in the ice when the water froze, preserving a snapshot of the environment at the time. Dr. Liz Thomas, head of ice core research at the British Antarctic Survey, explained that the ice holds critical data about the climate from over a million years ago, a period of Earth’s history that is still largely a mystery.

Unlocking Ancient Secrets

The analysis of the ice will take place over a seven-week period, during which the team will carefully melt the ice. As it slowly melts, the water will release tiny clues about Earth’s past, such as chemical isotopes and other elements. These substances can tell scientists about ancient wind patterns, temperatures, and sea levels. The team will use sophisticated machines, such as the inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometer (ICPMS), to measure over 20 elements, including rare earth elements, sea salts, and traces of volcanic activity.

Dr. Thomas believes that this ice core could provide new insights into some of the most important shifts in Earth’s climate. For example, the core may hold evidence of a time when carbon dioxide levels were naturally as high as or even higher than they are today. This could help scientists understand how our planet will respond to current climate changes caused by human activity.

By studying these ancient particles, the team hopes to unravel the mystery of a shift in Earth’s climate system that occurred between 800,000 and 1.2 million years ago, known as the Mid-Pleistocene Transition.

Credit: PNRA/IPEV

A Key To Understanding Climate Cycles

One of the most significant findings scientists hope to uncover is an explanation for the change in Earth’s glacial cycles. These cycles, which have fluctuated between warmer and colder periods over millions of years, were once thought to happen every 41,000 years. However, around 800,000 years ago, this pattern shifted to a 100,000-year cycle, and scientists are eager to understand why.

The ice core might provide vital evidence of this dramatic transition, helping scientists determine the underlying cause of the change. Furthermore, the presence of dust in the ice could offer insights into how ice sheets shrank in the past and contributed to rising sea levels—an issue that remains crucial in today’s world as we face rapid climate change.