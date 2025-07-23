Ancient Footprints Left by Neanderthals Found on a Beach

Researchers have found Neanderthal footprints that date back approximately 78,000 years on the shores of Monte Clérigo Beach, located in southern Portugal. These ancient tracks, left by a Neanderthal male, a child aged between 7 and 9 years old, and a toddler under 2 years old.

A Rare Glimpse Into Neanderthal Life

The discovery came after a daring adventure. According to Neto de Carvalho, “we were almost trapped by the sudden rise of the tide and needed to swim and climb a 15-meter [49 feet] nearly vertical cliff with all our gear.” Their efforts paid off, revealing five trackways containing 26 footprints in total, which have since reshaped our understanding of Neanderthal behavior along the Atlantic coast.

The footprints discovered at Monte Clérigo are of immense importance in the study of Neanderthal life, as such findings are exceedingly rare. The trackways have been dated to a period between 83,000 and 73,000 years ago.

The size and shape of the footprints confirm that they were made by Neanderthals, as these tracks are virtually indistinguishable from those left by modern humans. However, experts are certain that these footprints were not made by Homo sapiens, as evidence suggests that modern humans didn’t begin migrating out of Africa until approximately 50,000 years ago.

Credit: Carlos Neto de Carvalho

Neanderthals on the Move: Foraging or Hunting?

The tracks at Monte Clérigo were discovered near the shoreline of a coastal dune, and researchers believe the Neanderthals were either foraging for food, such as shellfish, or possibly engaging in ambush hunting. The latter theory is supported by the presence of large mammal tracks that overlapped some of the Neanderthal footprints.

The trackways show signs of movement both toward and away from the shore, reinforcing the idea that the group was actively exploring their environment in search of resources. Given the challenging terrain, with steep dunes and rocky outcrops, the footprints also imply that the Neanderthals may have been navigating the area with a level of expertise, likely suited to the seasonal rhythms of the coastal environment.

Evidence of Neanderthal Family Dynamics

What makes this discovery even more significant is the presence of infant footprints alongside those of an adult male and a child, offering valuable insight into Neanderthal family life. The fact that children were present when adults were performing day-to-day activities suggests a close-knit family structure.

While there is no direct evidence of a Neanderthal campsite at Monte Clérigo, the researchers speculate that the group was likely taking advantage of the area’s resources, possibly returning to it on a seasonal basis. The rugged, dune-filled landscape may have been an ideal location for ambush hunting or other strategic activities aimed at securing food. Despite the lack of tangible camp evidence, the footprint tracks themselves suggest that Neanderthals intentionally sought out these coastal environments, possibly to exploit the resources they offered.