Revolutionary Algae Bioplastic Could Pave the Way for Building Mars Habitats

As humanity increasingly looks to the stars, the dream of establishing sustainable colonies on Mars becomes more realistic. A significant breakthrough in this direction was recently made by scientists at Harvard University, who successfully cultivated algae in bioplastic chambers designed to simulate the harsh Martian environment. This milestone, detailed in a study published in Science Advances, represents a giant leap toward creating self-sustaining habitats beyond Earth. The research points to bioplastics as a promising material for space colonization, potentially offering a method to build structures on the Red Planet while using local resources. These findings were reported in Space.com and are part of a growing body of work aimed at ensuring human life can thrive in space without relying on constant resupply from Earth.

The Challenge of Creating Habitats on Mars

One of the main obstacles in establishing a human presence on Mars is the extreme environment that would make sustaining life on the planet difficult. With a thin atmosphere consisting mainly of carbon dioxide and a surface pressure less than 1% that of Earth, Mars presents a challenging setting for both humans and ecosystems. Moreover, the planet’s exposure to harmful UV radiation further complicates the prospect of creating livable spaces. Traditional construction materials like steel and concrete are impractical for such missions due to their weight and the cost of transporting them from Earth. Consequently, scientists are exploring innovative materials that could be produced locally, making them more cost-effective and efficient for long-term use.

The Breakthrough: Algae Grows in Bioplastic Chambers Under Martian Conditions

In a pivotal experiment, Harvard’s team, led by Robin Wordsworth, demonstrated that green algae, specifically Dunaliella tertiolecta, can thrive inside bioplastic chambers engineered to mimic the Martian atmosphere. The algae were grown in 3D-printed chambers made from polylactic acid (PLA), a biodegradable plastic derived from natural resources. The chambers were designed to replicate the low pressure and high carbon dioxide levels found on Mars, as well as the weak sunlight reaching the surface of the Red Planet. Despite these extreme conditions, the algae were able to perform photosynthesis, a key process for supporting life.

This experiment, which involved carefully controlling the pressure and allowing light to penetrate the bioplastic walls, suggests that it may be possible to cultivate life on Mars using biologically produced materials. “If you have a habitat that is composed of bioplastic, and it grows algae within it, that algae could produce more bioplastic,” Wordsworth explained. “So you start to have a closed-loop system that can sustain itself and even grow through time.” This closed-loop system could be a foundational component in the construction of sustainable Martian habitats, where materials are recycled and used continuously.

Close-up of bioplastic habitat with algae growth. (Image credit: Harvard University)

Bioplastics as a Solution for Self-Sustaining Space Habitats

The success of this experiment highlights the potential of bioplastics not only for growing algae but also as a building material for extraterrestrial habitats. Bioplastics can be produced from natural, renewable resources and are biodegradable, making them an eco-friendly alternative to traditional materials. In addition, because bioplastics are lightweight and relatively easy to produce, they offer a significant advantage over other materials that would be difficult to transport to Mars or other celestial bodies.

By creating a habitat composed of bioplastics, which can then grow algae, scientists could establish a system that produces the materials needed to build and sustain future colonies. This concept of biomaterial habitats is particularly interesting because it eliminates the need for constant resupply from Earth, making space exploration more feasible in the long term. “The concept of biomaterial habitats is fundamentally interesting and can support humans living in space,” Wordsworth remarked.

Implications for Long-Term Space Exploration

Beyond the immediate implications for Mars missions, this technology could be a game-changer for long-term space exploration. If bioplastics can be produced in a closed-loop system on Mars, similar systems could potentially be adapted for use on the Moon or other space missions. This research is laying the groundwork for the development of self-sustaining ecosystems that could one day support life on other planets. “As this type of technology develops, it’s going to have spinoff benefits for sustainability technology here on Earth as well,” Wordsworth added. The advancements in bioplastic technology could not only help build habitats in space but also inspire innovations for improving sustainability practices here on Earth.