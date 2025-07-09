Every so often, a technological leap happens that makes us feel as though we are living in the pages of a science fiction novel. As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to develop at breakneck speed, the lines between fiction and reality are blurring faster than anyone could have predicted. Notably, one of the most captivating stories of AI’s potential can be found in Neal Stephenson’s 1995 novel The Diamond Age: Or, A Young Lady’s Illustrated Primer.

In his book, a young girl named Nell is guided through life by an AI-powered device that serves as her teacher, parent, and companion, providing personalized education and emotional support. As AI technology advances, it seems that this fictional device might soon be within our reach.

AI Voices Replacing Human Talent in Video Games

In recent years, video games have become a showcase for the power of AI, and a particularly striking example emerged in May 2025. The popular video game Fortnite introduced an AI version of Darth Vader, the iconic character from Star Wars, voiced by the late James Earl Jones.

The estate of Jones granted permission for his voice to be replicated by AI, a move that sparked a debate over the role of human actors in the entertainment industry. While the use of AI in this instance was widely praised by fans, the Screen Actors Guild raised concerns, stating that the use of AI to create voiceovers without involving human actors violated labor agreements.

This scenario echoes a key aspect of The Diamond Age, where the characters of the Primer rely on “ractors” (real actors) to voice characters in real-time interactions. However, with advancements like those seen in Fortnite, the future of AI in entertainment may no longer require human voices at all, marking a significant shift in the industry. The technology is rapidly evolving, with AI now capable of replicating not just voices but entire conversations, a development that brings us closer to realizing the Primer as envisioned in Stephenson’s work.

Wearable AI: A Step Closer to Real-Time Personal Coaching

Another major breakthrough is in wearable AI technology, which is making its way into the market with devices designed to continuously record and analyze conversations. These wearable devices send users’ words to a server, where AI processes the information and provides real-time summaries and behavioral suggestions.

Startups are actively working on these “always-on” devices, which offer a glimpse into the future of personalized coaching—an essential feature of The Diamond Age’s Primer. In a recent essay, Joanna Stern of the Wall Street Journal shared her experience with this technology, describing how the device helped her organize her schedule but also unearthed private moments, highlighting the ethical concerns surrounding constant surveillance.

These AI wearables represent an important step toward the kind of interactive, real-time guidance that The Diamond Age envisioned for its protagonist. As these devices become more common, they will likely evolve to provide not just post-event advice but also live coaching, mirroring the Primer’s ability to guide Nell through both mundane and challenging situations. This development holds promise for enhancing human behavior, but it also raises serious privacy and security concerns.

AI in Education: Revolutionizing the Classroom

The educational sector is perhaps the most promising area where AI can have a transformative effect. Tools like ChatGPT are already being used by both students and teachers, and a growing number of studies show that AI might be more effective than human tutors in certain areas.

One survey found that 85% of students considered AI, particularly ChatGPT, to be more helpful than human instructors when it came to learning computer science. Moreover, institutions like Morehouse College in Atlanta are integrating AI teaching assistants into classrooms, providing both teachers and students with greater access to personalized learning.

In Stephenson’s The Diamond Age, the Primer serves as an all-encompassing educational tool, guiding Nell through subjects ranging from basic math to cryptography and martial arts. AI-powered teaching assistants are now entering classrooms, offering an educational model that is strikingly similar to Stephenson’s fictional device.

The advantages of AI in education are clear: they provide a cost-effective and accessible alternative to traditional tutoring, potentially leveling the playing field for students from diverse backgrounds.

The Hidden Dangers of AI in Education and Society

While AI’s potential to enhance education is exciting, it also carries significant risks, as explored in The Diamond Age. The novel touches on the dangers of large-scale social engineering, where an AI-driven educational system could be used to manipulate or control young minds.

As AI systems become more integrated into education, there are concerns that they could be used to push specific ideologies or reinforce power structures. The idea of an all-powerful AI shaping the next generation could lead to a loss of individuality and critical thinking, essential elements of true education.