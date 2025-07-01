After Four Years Observing Telework, Researchers Came to One Clear Conclusion: “Working From Home Really Does Make Us Happier”

In recent years, workplace dynamics have changed dramatically, prompting researchers to examine how these shifts are affecting people’s daily lives. With commuting patterns, daily routines, and family responsibilities in flux, both employers and employees are adapting to new realities. Fresh findings from Australia are shedding light on how remote work arrangements are influencing happiness and health across the workforce.

Australian Research Follows Workers Through Pandemic Shifts

A long-term study conducted by the University of South Australia has observed the effects of teleworking on employees over a four-year period, spanning the time before and after the COVID-19 pandemic. The research tracked well-being and health indicators, offering a rare perspective on the sustained impact of working from home.

According to the study, one of the most significant changes for remote workers was an increase in sleep duration, with telecommuters gaining nearly half an hour more sleep per night. The elimination of daily commutes, which averaged around 4.5 hours per week for Australians prior to the pandemic, played a critical role in this improvement. Researchers noted that the absence of commuting contributed directly to reduced stress and higher overall satisfaction among employees.

Benefits Extend to Health, Family, and Productivity

With time saved from commuting, workers reported reallocating hours toward family, leisure, and healthier living. The study found that teleworkers gained the equivalent of ten extra days of free time each year. About one-third of this time was devoted to leisure activities, which encouraged more physical movement and less sedentary behavior. Researchers also observed increased consumption of fruits, vegetables, and dairy, alongside a rise in meals prepared at home.

The research addressed concerns about professional performance, finding that productivity remained stable or improved when employees chose to work remotely. The importance of voluntary participation in remote work was highlighted: when remote work was imposed during strict lockdowns, negative effects on mental health and well-being became more pronounced. However, when employees were given the choice, their happiness and health improved significantly.

Study Reveals New Challenges and Gender Differences

A separate survey from the Employees Working From Home (EWFH) study, published in BMJ Open, captured responses from 924 Australians working remotely during 2020. Most participants were women (75.5%), with the majority based in Victoria and employed in the education, training, or healthcare sectors. While about 70% of respondents worked from home five or more days per week, only 60% had a dedicated, uninterrupted workspace.

The survey found that more than 70% of all respondents experienced musculoskeletal pain or discomfort, highlighting a physical health challenge linked to home-based work. Gendered differences were also observed: women reported higher levels of stress and neck or shoulder pain than men, as well as greater concerns about job security. Conversely, men experienced more family-to-work conflict and felt less recognition for their efforts.

Towards Tailored Work Arrangements

Researchers emphasise that flexible work is not a universal solution for everyone. The studies suggest that combining remote and in-person elements can help organisations respond to diverse needs while supporting employee well-being.

“The future of work lies in creating tailored arrangements,” the University of South Australia team concluded, “combining remote and in-person elements to benefit both employees and forward-thinking organisations.”