A World First: 80-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Footprints Unearthed in Southern France After Hiker’s Tip

In the dense forest near Gréasque, a small commune in the Bouches-du-Rhône department of southern France, scientists have uncovered fossilized evidence from the Late Cretaceous period. The finding, which includes preserved foot and hand impressions, marks the first confirmed discovery of dinosaur tracks in this area, long known for its rich paleontological record.

While numerous dinosaur eggs have previously been found on the slopes of the nearby Sainte-Victoire mountain, no footprints had ever been officially documented—until now. The tracks, estimated to be around 80 million years old, were identified by experts as belonging to a herbivorous dinosaur of the genus Rhabdodon, which could grow to between three and four meters in length.

Discovery Traced to a Photo From 2018

The story behind the discovery begins with a hiker who, while walking near the town of Fuveau in 2018, noticed an unusual rock formation and submitted a photograph of it to local scientists. After reviewing the image, Thierry Tortosa, paleontologist and curator of the Sainte-Victoire Nature Reserve, became convinced that it depicted a genuine dinosaur trace.

According to the French journal La Provence, Tortosa launched a search to locate the site in the photograph. While the original location could not be found, the effort led to an unexpected outcome. Nicolas Bertucceli, an eco-guide with the Maison de la Sainte-Victoire and a seasoned trail runner, took part in the search effort. Although he failed to find the specific tracks from the hiker’s image, he discovered other fossilized prints on the territory of Gréasque.

A person searches for dinosaur eggs at the Mount Sainte-Victoire site, near Aix-en-Provence in southern France, on June 25, 2025. Credits: AFPpix

First of Its Kind in Bouches-Du-Rhône

The newly found tracks include both pedal and manual imprints, suggesting that the dinosaur was a quadruped. According to Tortosa, this is the first time such tracks have been documented in the Bouches-du-Rhône. He also noted that while there are older dinosaur tracks in the neighboring Var department, those are “subject to discussion,” implying that their classification is debated.

The prints found in Gréasque are not only well-preserved but also clearly identifiable, making the discovery more definitive than others in the region. The presence of both foot and hand impressions offers scientists a clearer understanding of the animal’s locomotion and physical behavior.

In the Cretaceous period, the Provencal countryside’s flooded plains and silty-clayey soils offered ideal conditions for dinosaurs. Credits: AFPpix

Implications for Regional Paleontology

Although the exact number and location of the tracks have not been disclosed, the discovery is already seen as a valuable addition to the region’s fossil record. It expands the known distribution of Rhabdodon and strengthens southern France’s status as a site of significant Late Cretaceous paleontological interest.