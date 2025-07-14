A Real-Life Jurassic Park? The Lord of the Rings Director Teams up With Colossal Biosciences to Bring Back Extinct Species

Peter Jackson, the Oscar-winning filmmaker behind The Lord of the Rings, is joining forces with Colossal Biosciences, a leading genetic engineering company, to attempt a project that might seem more at home in a Jurassic Park movie than in real life. Together, they aim to resurrect the world’s largest bird, the extinct giant moa, a creature that once dominated the forests of New Zealand. This ambitious project is not only a significant scientific undertaking but also carries cultural importance, particularly for the Māori people, to whom the moa holds deep historical ties.

A New Chapter in De-Extinction

The giant moa, which stood up to 11 feet (3.35 meters) tall and weighed around 500 pounds (226.8 kg), was wiped out by human activity shortly after the first Polynesian settlers arrived in New Zealand around the late 1200s.

Within 150 years, the bird, along with several smaller moa species, disappeared from the island. Now, in a move that blends cutting-edge science with cultural heritage, Peter Jackson and Colossal Biosciences are leading a project to bring this magnificent bird back to life using advanced genetic technology.

Filmmaker Peter Jackson and Colossal Biosciences CEO Ben Lamm. Image courtesy of Colossal Bioscience

Jackson, renowned for his work in epic filmmaking, has invested in the project, which is also supported by the Ngāi Tahu Research Centre at the University of Canterbury in New Zealand. This partnership is key, as the Māori tribe of Ngāi Tahu sees the moa’s return not just as a scientific achievement, but as a way to reconnect with their ancestral past.

“The moa has always been part of our identity, and reviving it represents a deeper understanding of our history,” said Mike Stevens, Director of the Ngāi Tahu Research Centre, and a member of the Ngāi Tahu iwi.

Merging Science and Cultural Legacy

The project’s scientific foundation relies on Colossal Biosciences’ expertise in genetic engineering. This company has previously made headlines with its work on reviving extinct species, including the woolly mammoth and North America’s dire wolf. Their latest challenge is to sequence and reconstruct the genome of the moa, using genetic material sourced from subfossil remains found in caves.

The work is led by Peter Scofield, a world expert on the moa and a professor at the University of Canterbury. He believes the research could unlock valuable insights into prehistoric ecosystems, offering a rare opportunity to study the moa’s impact on New Zealand’s forests. While the revival of the moa may seem like an audacious scientific feat, the project’s complexity is underscored by its focus on cultural collaboration.

Stevens highlighted how the Māori people historically relied on the moa not only as a vital source of protein but also for bones used in tools. The bird’s reintroduction could provide a unique perspective on both ancient Māori life and the broader environmental shifts that followed the moa’s extinction.

Reproduced image of the Giant Moa. © Forbes / Colossal Biosciences

A Journey Through Time and Technology

For Peter Jackson, this venture offers an exciting departure from his usual filmmaking work.

“I’m a new New Zealander, but I’m a very proud one,” Jackson said in an interview.

As someone who grew up surrounded by the moa’s legacy, Jackson views the project as an opportunity to bring the country’s most iconic bird back into the cultural fold. The bird’s presence in New Zealand’s museums and national consciousness makes it a symbol of pride, with Jackson reflecting on how its size and stature make it a unique part of the country’s history.

This resurrection effort, however, is not without its challenges. The team is focusing on ensuring that any revived moa will be kept in a controlled environment, rather than being released into the wild. The goal is to avoid the modern-day threats that could jeopardize the species’ survival, such as habitat destruction or introduced predators.

As with other de-extinction projects, including Colossal’s work with the dire wolf, this effort will likely see the moa housed in a secure, ecological preserve, ensuring its safety and survival for future generations.

Reviving the Moa: An Ecological Experiment

While the technical aspects of reviving an extinct species like the moa remain difficult, the broader implications for understanding ancient ecosystems could be transformative. Scientists involved in the project, including Peter Scofield, see this as an opportunity to experiment on a grand scale.

“We’re going to learn far more about prehistoric animals in their environment than we could ever have imagined,” Scofield explained.

The moa’s role in New Zealand’s ecological history could provide valuable insights into how prehistoric creatures interacted with their surroundings. The involvement of the Māori iwi adds a rich layer of cultural significance to the project, as the moa’s resurrection is intertwined with the Māori community’s own journey of cultural and ecological restoration.