A Golden Arc Appears on the Moon – Find Out What You Missed

On July 5, a fascinating lunar event occurred: the appearance of the “Golden Handle” on the Moon’s surface. This captivating sight took place when sunlight illuminated the Montes Jura mountain range, creating a crescent-shaped golden arc visible from Earth. If you missed this rare event, here’s everything you need to know about the phenomenon.

What is the Golden Handle?

The “Golden Handle” is an optical effect created by the sunlight reflecting off the peaks of the Montes Jura mountain range, located at the edge of Sinus Iridum, a large and circular plain on the moon. The phenomenon can be seen when the moon’s terminator— the line dividing lunar night and day—falls just west of Sinus Iridum. On July 5, the sun was perfectly positioned to shine on the eastern peaks of Montes Jura, forming a golden arc.

The sunlight hitting these mountains creates a warm glow that contrasts beautifully with the surrounding shadows on the lunar surface. This fleeting effect is what earned the phenomenon its nickname, “Golden Handle,” a term that captures the shape and color of the arc created by the sunlight.

If you can see the moon right now, the Golden Handle or Bay of Rainbow is visible. Here's what Thomas Elgar F.R.A.S. had to say about it in 1895 pic.twitter.com/cZt3c2ro2b — SkyCalPro (@SkyCalPro) March 9, 2025

How to See the Golden Handle

The “Golden Handle” was visible when the Moon was in its waxing gibbous phase. It was rising above the southern horizon, positioned among the stars of the Libra constellation. The Golden Handle appeared near the Moon’s terminator, above the dark expanse of Mare Imbrium (the Sea of Showers),, a vast lunar plain formed by ancient lava flows.

To observe the phenomenon, stargazers only needed to spot the Montes Jura mountain range near the terminator and admire the golden arc that formed. Those equipped with 15×70 binoculars mounted on a tripod were able to see a broad view of the effect, while those using a telescope with an aperture of at least 6 inches could explore Montes Jura and the nearby Bianchini Crater in greater detail.

Other Lunar Features to Explore

While the Golden Handle was the main attraction of the night, other lunar features also caught the attention of observers. The Copernicus Crater, a massive 93-kilometer-wide impact crater, was another fascinating subject of observation. Due to the low angle of the sun, this crater cast long shadows along its eastern rim, highlighting ejecta rays — debris scattered during its formation some 800 million years ago.

Telescopes provided striking views of the dramatic contrasts between light and shadow on the lunar surface. These details enriched the experience for those who took the time to explore the Moon in more depth. Although the event has already passed, it serves as a reminder that the Moon, with its fascinating phenomena, remains an incredible subject for observation.