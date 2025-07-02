A Giant ‘X’ and ‘V’ Will Appear on the Moon Tonight, July 2 – Here’s How to See It!

On the night of July 2, the first quarter moon phase will create an extraordinary lunar spectacle. An ‘X’ and ‘V’ will be visible on the surface of the moon, a phenomenon that captivates skywatchers and astronomy enthusiasts alike. This celestial event, described by EarthSky as a part of the moon’s regular cycle, occurs when sunlight interacts with specific craters on the moon’s surface, forming recognizable shapes. The moon’s complex terrain and the angle of sunlight produce these fascinating optical effects, giving stargazers a chance to view these striking formations for a brief period.

The ‘X’ and ‘V’ are best seen just before the first quarter moon phase, when the boundary between the moon’s day and night sides, known as the terminator, creates sharp contrasts. While such events have occurred many times, the July 2 phenomenon offers a great opportunity for both amateur astronomers and casual observers to catch these elusive shapes in action.

How to Spot the Lunar ‘X’ and ‘V’

The moon’s ‘X’ shape forms through the precise interplay of light and shadow cast upon the craters of Bianchini, Purbach, and La Caille. This formation appears when sunlight strikes the elevated rims of these craters, casting long shadows that create a dramatic effect on the lunar surface. The ‘X’ can be found approximately 25 degrees south of the lunar equator, near the terminator. It’s most noticeable just before the moon reaches its first quarter phase, when the sunlight is at the perfect angle to highlight these features.

In contrast, the ‘V’ shape forms slightly above the equator, near the Ukert Crater. This formation is visible when sunlight casts a soft shadow along the edges of this crater, creating the appearance of a ‘V’. Both the ‘X’ and ‘V’ can be observed in the hours leading up to the first quarter moon, starting at sunset on July 2.

These optical effects are transient, lasting for about four hours before the moon shifts and the craters lose their defining shadows. However, even if you miss the shapes on the night side of the terminator, they will still be visible for a short period as the moon transitions to the day side. This gives viewers an extended window of opportunity to catch a glimpse of these unique formations.

Ideal Equipment for Viewing

To fully appreciate the lunar ‘X’ and ‘V’, it’s recommended to use a telescope. While it’s possible to spot these features with the naked eye, a small telescope with at least a 6-inch aperture will enhance the clarity of the details, especially in the rugged terrain surrounding the craters. The Celestron NexStar 4SE, a beginner-friendly telescope, is ideal for viewing the ‘X’ and ‘V’, offering clear and reliable views of the moon’s surface.

For those who are interested in capturing the phenomenon through photography, using the right equipment is crucial. High-quality cameras paired with appropriate lenses are needed to capture the sharp contrasts and details of the moon’s surface. Various guides available on Space.com outline the best telescopes and cameras for lunar observations and astrophotography.

The Science Behind the Lunar ‘X’ and ‘V’

The phenomenon of the lunar ‘X’ and ‘V’ is a striking example of the clair-obscur effect, which is the result of the way light and shadow interact with the moon’s uneven surface. These optical illusions occur due to the unique angle of sunlight at certain phases of the moon, highlighting specific craters and their features. When the light strikes the moon at just the right angle, it casts deep shadows and creates dramatic contrasts, giving rise to the ‘X’ and ‘V’ formations.

This event isn’t purely visual but is rooted in the lunar terrain’s topography, where craters of various sizes and depths interact with sunlight. The Bianchini, Purbach, and La Caille Craters, in particular, are key contributors to the ‘X’, while the Ukert Crater plays a pivotal role in creating the ‘V’. Understanding how sunlight interacts with the moon’s features can deepen our appreciation for these fascinating visual effects and their connection to the larger cosmic cycle.