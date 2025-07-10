A Cosmic Time Traveler Object From 7 Billion Years Ago Has Just Entered Our Solar System

Astronomers have confirmed the discovery of a third interstellar object visiting our solar system, and it’s already sparking excitement across the scientific community. On June 30, 2025, Matthew Hopkins, an astrophysics graduate student at the University of Oxford, completed his PhD thesis on modeling interstellar objects. The very next day, the Atlas Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) telescope in Chile detected a mysterious object speeding toward the Sun.

The Comet-like Object

By July 3, 2025, the International Astronomical Union’s Minor Planet Center confirmed that the object, now named 3I/ATLAS, was indeed traveling through our cosmic neighborhood. The excitement surrounding this discovery is palpable, with astronomers eager to understand this interstellar visitor’s characteristics and origin.

3I/ATLAS has quickly become the largest and brightest interstellar object ever recorded. Its size, estimated to be between 6 to 19 miles (10 to 30 kilometers) wide, dwarfs previous interstellar visitors like ‘Oumuamua and Comet 2I/Borisov. Upon its discovery, the object was traveling at an impressive speed of 137,000 miles per hour (221,000 kilometers per hour). As it nears the Sun, it is expected to accelerate even further.

Preliminary observations of 3I/ATLAS suggest that it is most likely a comet. Its reddish hue is a noteworthy feature, marking it as a bit different from typical comets in our solar system. Some early studies have also shown that it has a color similar to certain trans-Neptunian objects, which are icy bodies beyond Neptune’s orbit. A photometric study found that 3I/ATLAS is bluer than ‘Oumuamua and 2I/Borisov, providing further clues about its composition.

A Potential Link to Ancient Stars

According to Hopkins and his colleagues, the object likely originates from the thick disk of the Milky Way’s galactic disk, a region filled with older stars. The thick disk contains about 10% of the stellar mass in the galaxy and is home to stars that are much older than those in the galaxy’s thin disk. Hopkins and his team believe that 3I/ATLAS could be older than our solar system, with a high probability—around two-thirds—that it is more than 7 billion years old.

Chris Lintott, a professor of astrophysics at Oxford University and a co-author of the study, said, “There’s a two-thirds chance that it’s older than 7 billion [years], and that would explain the color.”

If 3I/ATLAS indeed originates from the thick disk, researchers expect it to exhibit significant cometary activity as it heats up. Older stars are known to produce water-rich interstellar objects, which would cause the comet’s surface ice to transition directly from solid to gas as it gets closer to the Sun.

Insights Into Planetary Formation

Darryl Seligman, an associate professor of physics and astronomy at Michigan State University, explains that objects like 3I/ATLAS are “pristine, primordial remnants from the planet formation process in other planetary systems.”

For now, scientists continue to gather more data on 3I/ATLAS, eager to uncover more about its origin and the larger cosmic story it is part of. The discovery of this third interstellar object not only deepens our knowledge of our cosmic neighborhood, but also fuels curiosity about the larger galactic context in which our solar system exists.