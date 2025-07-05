5 Hours and 225 KM in a Canoe: Scientists Recreate the 30,000-Year-Old “Great Crossing” From Taiwan to Japan

In the forests of eastern Taiwan, a team of scientists set out to answer a question that has puzzled archaeologists for decades. Without access to modern tools or navigational aids, how did Paleolithic humans reach the remote islands of southern Japan? Their investigation led to an ambitious, real-world experiment that bridged thousands of years of human history.

Led by Professor Yousuke Kaifu of the University of Tokyo, researchers from Japan and Taiwan undertook a voyage to recreate one of the earliest known sea crossings in human history. The journey, from eastern Taiwan to Japan’s Yonaguni Island, spanned roughly 225 kilometers across open ocean. To ensure authenticity, the team used a 7.5-meter dugout canoe made with replicas of 30,000-year-old stone tools.

Ancient Technology Meets Modern Science

Construction of the canoe began in 2019, using a single Japanese cedar log felled with a reconstructed Paleolithic axe. The log was hollowed out by hand in a public exhibition at Tokyo’s National Museum of Nature and Science. Kunihiro Amemiya, a craftsman and participant in the project, wore handmade animal hide clothing and demonstrated traditional woodworking techniques throughout the process.

Actress Hikari Mitsushima, originally from Okinawa Prefecture, participated in the carving demonstration. She remarked on the symbolic nature of the effort, saying, “As the trunk is hollowed out bit by bit, it’s like the memories of those making it are being left behind.” The completed canoe was named Sugime, and was built to match the specifications required to survive an open sea crossing.

Carpenter Kunihiro Amemiya hollows out a log to make a dugout canoe by using a reconstructed stone axe from the Japanese Paleolithic period as part of a project to reproduce the voyage to the Japanese archipelago 30,000 years ago, at the entrance to the National Museum of Nature and Science in Tokyo’s Taito Ward, on July 31, 2018. Credit: Mainichi Japan



Across the Sea on Instinct Alone

In 2025, the research team launched Sugime into the East China Sea, aiming to replicate the presumed migration route of early humans. Paddling for over 45 hours without the aid of maps or navigation devices, they relied solely on the sun, stars, ocean swells, and instinct to guide their way. The canoe departed from eastern Taiwan and successfully reached Yonaguni Island in Japan’s Ryukyu Archipelago.

Throughout the crossing, visibility of land was minimal. The researchers concluded that early humans likely had significant seafaring skills. “We now know that these canoes are fast and durable enough to make the crossing,” said Kaifu. “But that’s only half the story. Those male and female pioneers must have all been experienced paddlers with effective strategies and a strong will to explore the unknown.”

Credit: Mainichi Japan

Simulations Unlock Ancient Strategies

To support the physical experiment, the team conducted hundreds of virtual simulations. These models incorporated ancient ocean conditions and tested various departure points, seasons, and paddling strategies. The simulations demonstrated that starting from northern Taiwan increased the likelihood of a successful crossing.

A key finding was the importance of angling slightly southeast rather than heading directly toward the destination. This adjustment helped counter the Kuroshio Current, one of the world’s most powerful oceanic flows. “I thought if you entered it, you could only drift aimlessly,” said Dr. Yu-Lin K. Chang, oceanographer at JAMSTEC. “But the results of our simulations went far beyond what I had imagined.”

Rethinking Early Human Exploration

The experiments support the hypothesis that early modern humans could have migrated to the Japanese archipelago using canoes. Archaeological evidence alone, such as artifacts and skeletal remains, has proven insufficient due to the ocean’s tendency to erase physical traces. The research team turned to experimental archaeology to fill in these gaps.

Kaifu emphasized the parallels between Paleolithic migration and later seafaring cultures. “For example, the ancient Polynesian people had no maps, but they could travel almost the entire Pacific,” he said. “There are a variety of signs on the ocean to know the right direction, such as visible land masses, heavenly bodies, swells and winds. We learned parts of such techniques ourselves along the way.”