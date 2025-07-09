Scientists Stunned by Discovery of 40 Enormous Craters at Lake Michigan’s Depths

Researchers have made a groundbreaking discovery in Lake Michigan, confirming the presence of approximately 40 massive craters at the bottom of the lake. These unusual formations were first spotted in 2022 during a sonar mapping mission conducted within the Wisconsin Shipwreck Coast National Marine Sanctuary. What initially seemed like odd, unexplainable circles on the lakebed have now been identified as large depressions, possibly forming part of a larger geological mystery.

A Mysterious Finding in the Deep

In 2022, during a routine survey of the lakebed, scientists came across strange, circular shapes in sonar images. These odd formations appeared to be depressions or holes in the lakebed, but their exact nature remained a puzzle. Russ Green, a maritime archaeologist and superintendent of the sanctuary, described the discovery as particularly exciting due to its unusual location. “Any kind of new discovery in the Great Lakes is exciting,” Green told Live Science. “But these features really stand out — they are in deeper water (about 500 feet) and weren’t known before.”

It wasn’t just the researchers from the sanctuary who noticed the circles. Brendon Baillod, a local shipwreck hunter, also detected these formations while searching for a sunken freighter. Baillod observed that most of the craters were between 20 and 40 feet deep, with diameters ranging from 500 to 1,000 feet. Their irregular shapes stood out, marking them as natural rather than man-made structures.

Unraveling the Mystery

After further investigation, researchers from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory (GLERL) were brought in for a more detailed survey. In August of this year, the team used a remotely operated vehicle to explore the craters in greater depth. The results were stunning: the shapes were confirmed to be large, naturally-occurring craters scattered about 14 miles southeast of Sheboygan, Wisconsin.

These craters, which appeared almost like “perfect little circles” on the lakebed, stretch southward towards Port Washington. The formation of these depressions, however, remains uncertain.

Researchers are considering whether the craters might be sinkholes, similar to those discovered in Lake Huron. Sinkholes typically form when groundwater dissolves the bedrock below, causing the surface to collapse. Since Lake Michigan’s bedrock is largely limestone, which is vulnerable to dissolution, it’s possible that these craters are indeed sinkholes.

Are They Sinkholes or Something Else?

While the possibility of sinkholes is widely discussed, some experts are hesitant to make a final determination. Baillod, for instance, believes that the craters might more accurately be described as “craters” formed in the lake’s deep sediments. He suggests that the depressions could have formed due to water upwelling from beneath or trapped hydrocarbon offgassing, processes that might not be related to groundwater circulation.

Interestingly, no evidence of groundwater escape has been detected from the holes. This suggests that researchers are still a long way from fully understanding the underlying cause. However, Ruberg, a researcher at GLERL, remains optimistic, stating that it’s likely more research will eventually reveal signs of groundwater circulation. In the meantime, images and videos captured by the remotely operated vehicle show that the craters host various forms of life, including freshwater shrimp, small fish, and invasive quagga mussels.