3,500 Years Ago, Navigators Crossed the Pacific Ocean Over 2,300 Kilometers… With Bags of Rice!

The steep cliffs and hidden coves of Guam have long been the setting for archaeological intrigue. For years, researchers have sought tangible evidence of how the first peoples crossed vast stretches of open water to settle the remote Pacific Islands. Now, a discovery in a sacred cave on the island’s northern coast is rewriting a chapter in the story of human migration.

A 3,500-Year-Old Journey Across the Pacific

In late June 2025, an international research team announced the discovery of ancient rice residues in pottery excavated from the Ritidian Beach Cave, Guam. These findings, published in Science Advances, offer the earliest direct evidence of rice in Remote Oceania, dating to between 3,500 and 3,100 years ago. According to lead author Mike T. Carson, this discovery “addresses the long-standing question of whether the first Pacific Islanders transported rice with them from the Philippines across 2,300 kilometers of open sea.”

The evidence suggests a migration that was intentional and meticulously planned. Genetic, archaeological, and linguistic data indicate that the first settlers of the Mariana Islands originated from the Philippines, with ancestral links to Taiwan and mainland China. The rice traces, preserved in the microstructures of pottery known as “Marianas Red,” support theories that the Austronesian navigators carried domesticated crops with them during their migration.

Location of the Ritidian Site Complex in Guam, within the Asia-Pacific Region. Credit: Science Advances

Ritual Use, Not Daily Fare

Unlike most Pacific islands, where rice was not a traditional staple, rice in ancient Guam held a special, restricted status. Residue analysis and phytolith extraction revealed that rice was present almost exclusively in ceremonial contexts, rather than as an everyday food. “During this early period, rice was restricted to special ritual events in the Marianas,” Carson’s team writes. Spanish colonial accounts from the sixteenth century also documented rice being used only at funerals and for people near death.

The research found no evidence of rice cultivation fields or irrigation systems from the era. Other staple foods for the indigenous Chamorro people included taro, yams, bananas, and breadfruit—crops typical of other Pacific communities. In the archaeological layers of Ritidian Beach Cave, the rice remains were confined to pottery shards used in rituals, with little or no trace in nearby habitation areas or sediment samples.

Rice phytoliths from excavations at RBC. (A to C) Double-peaked type from rice husk; (A) layer 3 of RBC Pit 3; (B) layer 2 of RBC Pit 3; (C) layer 4 of RBC Pit 3. (D) Bulliform flabellate from rice leaves (layer 2 of RBC Pit 3). (E) Parallel bilobate from rice leaves or stems (layer 3 of RBC Pit 3). (F) Fusiform echinate from rice spikelet bases (layer 4 of RBC Pit 3). Scale bars, 10 μm. Credit: Science Advances

Advanced Methods Confirm Findings

The team relied on a suite of modern techniques to verify the discovery. Phytolith analysis, micro–computed tomography scanning, and thin-section petrography ruled out contamination and demonstrated that the rice remains were associated directly with pottery use. The pottery itself was crafted from fine-grained, homogeneous clay, and analyses confirmed that rice husk and leaves were not used in its production.

Radiocarbon and uranium-thorium dating of charcoal, corals, and shell remains established the timeline of the site. The study also referenced prior archaeological, linguistic, and genetic research, supporting the conclusion that rice accompanied the first wave of migration into the Marianas.

RBC, primary excavation area. Credit: Science Advances

A New Perspective on Pacific Navigation

The presence of rice, a crop originally domesticated in China and cultivated in Taiwan and the Philippines, provides crucial insight into the organization and intent behind the ancient migration. Linguist Robert Blust’s hypothesis that “the migration out of Southeast Asia was planned, not accidental” is reinforced by the new evidence. The voyage from the Philippines to Guam, the longest open-sea crossing of its time, now stands as a testament to early Austronesian maritime expertise.

Further, the caves of Guam continue to serve as ceremonial sites for the Chamorro people, preserving a connection to their ancestral past. The discoveries at Ritidian Beach Cave offer a rare glimpse into the complex ritual and cultural life of the region’s earliest inhabitants, revealing a legacy of migration, innovation, and spiritual tradition that endures to this day.